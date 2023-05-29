Opinion (Diana Ejaita for The Washington Post)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share Human read | Listen 12 min

May N. Akabogu is a Nigerian American economist and freelance writer based in Paris. This op-ed is adapted from her forthcoming memoir. I emerged a day early and a penis short. By then, Mama had four daughters in an Igbo culture that disapproves of female-filled mothers. Aware that she was becoming the target of derision, she had enlisted kith and kin to petition Mother Mary for a son. No such luck.

What’s more, my aunt said that when Mama spotted my vagina, she burst into tears and refused to breastfeed me. And yet, she gave me the middle name Nwanyìbúìfé. (Female-child-is-important.)

For most of my adulthood, I struggled to reconcile the name I bore with the mother who bore me. It was a journey of self-discovery that made me a better daughter — and, eventually, a better mother.

I was 9 when I first felt Mama’s shame about her brood. This was during the Nigerian-Biafran war; we had just evacuated to a village as refugees. At church one Sunday, my six sisters and I were filing into a pew behind Mama when a curious usher inquired, “Woman, are those all yours?” Pity spread over her face. “Just these three,” Mama replied, pointing to my fair-skinned sisters. I later asked why she had lied. “You want me to be the laughingstock of this village, too?”

Advertisement

When I was in grade school, Mama harped: “Study hard, otherwise no man will take your sinful hair off my hands.” In college, I strove for perfect A’s, working from night to dawn, my sense of worth dependent on besting my male classmates. Convinced that I was still not enough, I traveled to the United States to earn an MBA and a PhD in economics. Yet afraid of settling for spinsterhood, I married my first suitor — a boozy biracial man. At least my kids would have fair skin and good hair.

I strove to become a supermom while for decades enduring the unacceptable behavior within the ticking time bomb of my marriage. Until, while in California working on my doctoral dissertation, I developed a mental paralysis. I ran to a therapist. She directed me to Al-Anon.

One spring day, I confessed to my Al-Anon sponsor, Kathy, that I resented Mama. That she was a hypocritical morning-Mass papist. That my birth wasn’t celebrated but tolerated. That Mama had taught me to lie to my kids and shame them. That she was the reason I lacked self-worth and had married an alcoholic for the color of his skin.

Advertisement

When I was done speaking, Kathy posited that resentment, like poison, corrodes the container. “Imagine what she’d be like if she didn’t attend daily Mass,” she said of Mama. She pointed out that human beings are a package deal. “Ever heard of the shallowness of the single story?”

I told her I’d like to be closer to Mama but didn’t know how. “Go write about her,” Kathy said. “Only things that you appreciate about her.”

I wrote: saved my clitoris; hired private math tutor; became breadwinner when Papa lost job; came for Ọmụgwọ (an obligatory three-month postpartum visit to nurse me to pre-pregnancy health); massaged my abdomen with warm water and shea-nut oil; bathed and night-fed baby; second time back, witnessed hubby’s progressive alcoholism, extended her stay until my doctoral core exam, regularly hammered home this apothegm: “A husband’s like a hat, someday it may fall off the head; it’s the wise woman who’s financially poised to choose whether to pick it up or keep walking.”

Advertisement

“Oh, May,” Kathy exclaimed on hearing what I’d written. “Your mom seems like a beautiful, white-lace dress with a red stain on it. If you focus on the red stain, you miss the beautiful, self-sacrificing mother she is.”

Some parents, she explained, were already broken when we got them. Mama was shamed by a shaming culture, and if we don’t transmute our shame, we often transmit it. “Sure, she said some stinging things,” Kathy said. “But that’s ignorance more than malice.”

Kathy suggested that I alone could refuse to let a negative narrative define my relationship with Mama, that it was “time to drop the microscope and pick up the mirror and discover who you really are.” She encouraged me to write about my shame, resentments and fears. To admit my mistakes with compassion. To take responsibility for the kind of mother I’d like to become.

Advertisement

With a smile, she said, “You wanna grow up before your kids do.”

It was a cool April afternoon. I strolled to the Carlsbad Flower Fields. As I climbed amid blooming ranunculus, the hills echoed with the silvery sound of Kathy’s words: not so much that she said such stinging things, as that you wore them like a tightfitting wet suit. Warm waves whelmed me, my resentments slowly melted and I dissolved into an ugly cry.

For days, I prayed for God to “bless Mama; change me.” Gradually, I began to see her under a softer light. I also heeded Kathy’s words and resolved to do better — to sit with myself and figure out what kind of woman and mother I wanted to be.

“It’s a mother’s moral obligation to provide a safe place for her children to grow up,” Kathy had said. Everything became subordinate to that fact. In an act of self-respect, but without rancor, I took my kids, left the alcoholic and briefly went on welfare. The day after I left my husband, I woke up, my mind still. I had thought I would lose my mind, but instead I found my soul.

Advertisement

Within six months, I completed my dissertation. I didn’t become a Wall Street bond trader as I’d planned; I discovered the pure pleasure in simpler things.

“You guys were my guinea pigs,” I once texted my daughter. “I’d never been a mom before.” She responded: “Maybe you didn’t always get the balance perfectly, Mom, but you were a good mother under challenging circumstances.”

Mama is 100 now. Though our relationship still has its ups and downs, it has blossomed into a loving mother-daughter dyad. I call her every Tuesday and end each call by saying, “Mama, I appreciate you.”

I also visit her thrice a year in California. She has rheumatoid arthritis. Recently, as I was massaging her, a moment of uncharitableness seized me. I blurted, “Since I wasn’t your dream baby, why my middle name?” Her brown eyes snapped open, and she winced. “Nwanyì-búìfé?” Mama placed her delicate hand on my arm and pulled me so close to her bosom I could smell a pungent aroma of palm kernel oil.

“Womanhood is priceless!” she translated in her singsong voice. It’s an idiomatic phrase, she explained, meant to accentuate the centrality of women in our patriarchal culture. “Why else is ‘Nneka’ (mother-is-supreme) the most common female name in Igboland?” She released my arms. I inhaled deeply and resumed massaging.