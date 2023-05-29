Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding Elbridge A. Colby and Alexander Velez-Green’s May 23 op-ed, “Why the United States must prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine”: Choosing Taiwan over Ukraine is frighteningly misguided. Yes, China is a greater military threat than present-day Russia. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight That’s why President Biden and our Asian allies have strengthened our mutual defense in a dozen different ways: through large military spending increases, expanded basing agreements, resumption of large-scale land and sea exercises, and a multilateral embargo on dual-use technology. But we will best convince friend and foe alike, Atlantic and Pacific, of our wisdom, resolve and unity of purpose if we assure Ukrainian victory in Europe now, as we did British victory in 1940.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s historic blunder and Ukraine’s matchless patriotism have given the United States and Europe a once-in-centuries strategic opportunity to neutralize the Russian threat and complete the Cold War success. A turn toward Taiwan will most likely cause us to fail in both places.

Retired Gen. David H. Petraeus said Mr. Putin made NATO great again. It’s our most important alliance, and the European Union is our most natural and powerful ally. The ritual disparagement of our European allies has had disastrous consequences. It’s especially unbecoming when Europe is pouring money into its defense at the highest rate in 30 years.

But the most convincing argument for Ukraine before Taiwan is this: We see former president Donald Trump and Mr. Putin signaling to one another a revival of their strange and still unexplained 2016 alliance against the interests of Europe.

James E. Reyback, Annapolis

Elbridge A. Colby and Alexander Velez-Green attempted to explain why the United States must prioritize Taiwan over Ukraine. Two questions: Is China capable of invading, not just destroying, Taiwan? Why is the United States more concerned with a Chinese invasion of the island than the Taiwanese are?

Though China might have a numerically larger navy than the United States, primarily because of smaller craft, would anyone consider swapping the U.S. Navy for China’s? Of course not.

Groupthink on Capitol Hill regards China as a potentially existential threat. But what exactly are the direct threats China poses? Those have not been specified but should be.

Taiwan increased the active-duty requirements for its service personnel from four months to a year and has preferred buying F-16s over missiles, mines and other systems that would turn an invasion attempt into a nightmare for China. Why, if it were preoccupied with the threat of a Chinese invasion?

Considering that the United States failed to understand conditions in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan, are we headed for a collision with China over Taiwan that is one of our making — not Beijing’s?

Mr. Colby and Mr. Velez-Green would be wise to answer these questions to avoid “a ready, fire, aim” outcome.

Harlan Ullman, Washington

The writer is a senior adviser at the Atlantic Council.

