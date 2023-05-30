Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Journalists converged on the southern U.S. border two weeks ago in search of yet another crisis. The end of Title 42′s border policy, a covid-era mechanism for automatically expelling asylum seekers back to Mexico, was supposed to provoke a surge in migrant crossings. When those masses did not materialize, everyone was left asking where the crisis was.

Perhaps it was not the right question. Perhaps they should have asked where the border actually lies, what it actually is — and what it represents to the men, women and children who go to great pains to traverse it in pursuit of a dream many Americans no longer seem to be able to recognize.

If you check maps and documents, of course the legal border hasn’t moved. It’s still right there, over the Rio Grande, over those 1,954 miles across which former president Donald Trump wanted to build a wall. But that’s not the border as experienced by the thousands struggling to cross it. To them, the real border is no line on a map, but a ghastly, often lethal gantlet they are forced to run — a long corridor of misery manned not just by Homeland Security and Border Patrol officers, but also smugglers, gangs, narcos and corrupt, indifferent or otherwise powerless officials.

This border is a recent invention, but it was not the result of some detailed plan. It came into being piecemeal, as a result of the United States’ desire to stop the ceaseless flows of migrants and asylum seekers knocking on its door. Trump’s wall was never erected; instead, the United States instrumentalized an entire country to take care of its own problem.

Over the course of the past decade, Mexico has increasingly been forced to contain these flows. Mexico has not succeeded, in no small part because it does not have the capacity to do so. Migrants crossing Mexican territory are routinely welcomed by local criminal gangs that extort, rape or even kill them, and often suffer abuse at the very hands of Mexican law enforcement officials who ought to be protecting them.

Overwhelmed, Mexico stopped giving visas to prospective migrants in 2021. The next country south, Guatemala, soon started asking for visas as well. Thus, for Venezuelans or Ecuadorans, or Haitians or Cubans (the four most represented nations among migrants these days), landing at a Central American airport to start your journey to Mexico and the United States became more complicated.

So these days the actual U.S. border begins in the dangerous 125-mile long strip of land where Central and South America meet: the Darien Gap, a dense jungle with no paved roads at the southern tip of Panama, where criminal organizations are the final authority. Migrants start their journey there, and immediately face disease, hunger and thirst — as well as swarms of dangerous, predatory brigands.

U.S. authorities have tacitly acknowledged that this is their border by agreeing to collaborate with Colombia and Panama in fighting the criminal networks who control the territory. The Biden administration has also offered an app for migrants to register for a hearing with border officials, a transparent refugee quota, and process centers in countries of origin — all in an attempt, so to speak, of bringing the border to migrants’ phones and homes. But none of this has made a meaningful difference.

Conventional wisdom, shared by Republicans and Democrats alike, holds that people running this lethal gantlet are driven by desperation. “Failing states across the Western Hemisphere is the disease,” said Jason Houser, a former top immigration official in the Biden administration. “The flow of migrants to the border, overwhelming our agencies, is the symptom.” This narrative is reinforced by the accounts offered by migrants asking for asylum — horrible (and accurate) stories of poverty and exclusion.

This conventional wisdom is at the heart of the existing border paradigm. The “negative” motivations attributed to migrants have been met with equally “negative” disincentives: threats of expulsion, detention and family separation, which all come at the end of an inhuman trek through a legal no man’s land.

That “negative” way of looking at migrants omits the most powerful force impelling them to brave the journey: a hope and a dream.

Not long ago, I found myself sharing with a Venezuelan father the very Latin American ritual of critically appraising our sons playing soccer. Only we were at Randall’s Island in New York City. I had arrived in the United States with my family 10 years earlier — by plane, and with a visa. My interlocutor had gotten here with his family by going through the entire ordeal, from the Darien Gap to the Rio Grande. He told me his harrowing story — of crossing the jungle, the extortions, the fear. But he had made it, and was exhilarated by his triumph.

He already had plans. He was impatient to get a hearing and a legal status so he could start to work. He used to be in the military, so he wanted to do something in security. He also had a college degree.

As for his family, his 10-year-old son, we agreed, was a talented footballer, and his father hoped he might pursue that career. His eldest played baseball, but was more interested in his studies, so he would go to college. It was clear that he expected them to have a bright future.

Weren’t these the kind of hopes and dreams that any American could recognize? Maybe not. Year after year, fewer and fewer Americans believe in the American Dream. In one recent poll, an overwhelming majority declared themselves not confident that their children’s generation will be better off than them.

It is that same pessimism about the future that helps Americans turn a blind eye to the nightmare they have constructed to their south — the nightmare they regularly foist on people chasing the dream Americans no longer seem to be able to recognize.

