Michael J. Coren’s May 25 Climate Coach column, “Buying used may be next new thing as markets for secondhand goods take flight,” gave short shrift to both the environment and local communities in exploring the expanded possibilities for purchasing pre-owned merchandise online. Rather than purchasing via the internet, you can check out whether the size is correct and quality acceptable by buying in a local thrift shop while running errands, resulting in less traffic and pollution — since there’s no shipping and no returns — compared with the environmental impact generated by the 20 to 40 percent online return rate.