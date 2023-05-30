Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

After a decade of waiting for the promised D.C. Streetcar extension to Benning Road Metro station, the first draft of the D.C. Council’s budget would have residents east of the Anacostia River waiting even longer — possibly indefinitely. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Most of the 37,000 residents within walking distance of the prospective streetcar extension are Black, and many have low incomes. The D.C. Council is again telling these residents that investments in their neighborhoods come second to the needs of wealthier and whiter neighborhoods.

Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), chair of the council’s transportation committee, proposed eliminating funding for this crucial transportation equity project for at least another 2 years — which D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) says will kill the extension “for the foreseeable future.”

Members of the council have decried the elimination of funding for the K street transitway, but they are neglecting the cuts happening east of the river.

Communities east of the river have been struggling for decades and haven’t benefited from the economic growth other parts of D.C. have enjoyed. Every single mayor from Marion Barry to Ms. Bowser recognized this and worked to advance the streetcar plan as a means to reconnect these underserved communities and to support economic development in these wards.

Essentially, Mr. Allen and the council are quietly raiding $60 million meant for Ward 7 and redistributing it to the wealthy wards of D.C.

Eliminating funding for transportation needs east of the Anacostia River flies in the face of the “equity” that many of these council members pat themselves on the back for year in and year out. Transportation equity means prioritizing racial and economic justice through restorative investments that help heal the racist infrastructure blunders of the 20th century. Communities east of the river had highways and railroads plowed through them, power plants built in them and were the last to receive Metro stations — an infrastructure legacy designed to segregate. Every mayoral administration from Barry to Bowser has tried to heal these legacies — and council members have fought it every step of the way.

Ward 7 transit riders deserve high-quality and equitable public transportation. And there is no arguing that streetcar service is a much higher quality rider experience compared with buses — especially for riders who have mobility disabilities and riders who rely on transit to do chores such as grocery shopping.

What kind of message does it send to say that H Street deserves streetcars but Ward 7 deserves the bus? Mr. Allen and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) claim the elimination of funding is merely a delay and will not kill the streetcar despite the mayor’s claims. If they are genuine, they need to exercise fierce oversight to ensure the extension to Benning Road Metro station goes forward within two years. If it doesn’t, we have Mr. Allen and Mr. Mendelson to blame.

Delia Houseal, Patricia Stamper and Erin Palmer, Washington

The writers are ANC commissioners.

