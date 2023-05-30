Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the May 24 editorial “The 14th Amendment is not the solution”: The debt limit fails to slow the national debt’s growth because both political parties demand harmful provisions in exchange for voting to increase the debt limit, even though it must be increased to avoid a government shutdown.

When a Republican is president, congressional Democrats demand increases in welfare spending in exchange for allowing the debt limit to increase. When Congress raised the debt limit in 2019, Democratic leaders boasted that in exchange for raising the debt limit, they obtained “robust funding for” their “domestic priorities.” That funding increased the national debt.

Now, with a Democratic president, Republicans in Congress have demanded reductions in Internal Revenue Service funding in exchange for raising the debt limit. Cutting IRS funding increases the budget deficit by making it harder to catch tax cheats. The IRS cuts the GOP obtained will partly offset other deficit reductions Republicans extracted from President Biden in exchange for increasing the debt limit.

Hans Bader, Arlington

The May 24 editorial about the debt limit noted the growth of Social Security, Medicare and health-care costs. In reality, what has driven rising deficits are the George W. Bush and Donald Trump tax cuts, which will have added $8 trillion and $1.7 trillion, respectively, to the debt by the end of the fiscal year.

Further, why should we freeze spending when the reality is discretionary spending has fallen more than 40 percent the past 50 years as a percentage of gross domestic product? I didn’t see that in the editorial.

This is a manufactured crisis created by an anarchist-like cadre of Republicans, and it will continue into the future as long as we allow it.

Editorials such as this that recommend appeasement of a group of politicians dedicated to destroying the country our Founding Fathers created most certainly do not help.

Robert M. McNamara, Rockville

It’s astonishing to realize that we are all holding our breath as negotiators try to hammer out and finalize a debt ceiling deal that will satisfy extremes of both political parties. The ripple effect of having no deal would touch every American. Whoever says politics doesn’t affect them is just not paying attention.

Ellie Berner, Kittery, Maine

