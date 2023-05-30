Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Look, we know our country’s going in the wrong direction,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as he announced his presidential bid in a glitch-filled Twitter event last week. “We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones.” For the people DeSantis is trying to appeal to, the idea that everything is going wrong in America is indeed something they feel viscerally.

DeSantis might not be brimming with charisma, but he understands something important about our political divide and the GOP electorate’s contribution to it. The divide isn’t about President Biden’s policy choices or this quarter’s gross domestic product numbers. It’s about something much deeper, and grasping this is essential to understanding the coming 2024 contest.

Consider some fascinating recent poll results from the Pew Research Center, which asked people in 19 countries if their nation “will be better off in the future if it sticks with its traditions and way of life,” or if it “will be better off in the future if it is open to changes” regarding its traditions and way of life.

Overall, differences between countries were small. A median 62 percent of respondents said their country will be better off if it is open to changes; in the United States, the figure was 63 percent.

But when they divided the data by ideology, they revealed something striking:

Americans are much more divided on this question than people in other countries, with both sides of the spectrum landing at the extremes. For instance, 60 percent of conservatives in Britain embrace change over tradition, as do 52 percent of Canadian conservatives — fewer than liberals in those countries but still substantial. But only 28 percent of American conservatives agree.

We’re the outlier on the left as well: 91 percent of American liberals favor change over tradition, compared to 73 percent of liberals in Germany and 67 percent in France.

This isn’t just a polarization of politics; it’s a polarization of basic worldview. And it helps to explain why our political differences seem to have become so deep and intractable.

This is just one way to gauge the fundamental impulses that express themselves in politics, and there are others. Social psychologists have identified a small number of core personality traits that correlate with political ideology, such as openness to new experiences (which is more common among liberals) or respect for responsibility and order (which is characteristic of conservatives).

But cultural change is, at a basic level, the essence of the American experience. This is not a land of ancient castles and silly rituals of primogeniture. We may have some dynasties, but the United States is defined by dynamism, especially through the successive waves of immigrants whose economic and cultural contributions helped create each iteration of our national character.

Throughout our history, the inexorable momentum of change has always been greeted with anger and resistance from conservatives, whether it was 100 years ago or last week. Conservatism, after all, is about conserving, at least on the surface. But it’s also about the maintenance of some hierarchies of power. And since change is constant, conservatives always find themselves advocating for a rollback of recent history — especially social evolution that alters existing relationships of power — to restore what used to be.

That’s why Donald Trump’s slogan “Make America Great Again” was so powerful, perhaps more than any other slogan in our political history. The key is in the word “again” — and its assertion that the best America is somewhere in the past, which can be restored with sufficient ruthlessness toward those who have brought the change you abhor.

For many on the right, opposition to the changes they see all around them has become central to their political identity. And because of modern media, change is more visible than ever before. As DeSantis said, “We see it with our eyes.”

You might live in a small town and never encounter anyone you know is transgender, but there’s an enormous media apparatus devoted to making you angry and afraid that trans people are busy destroying everything you believe in. The more you listen to those voices, the more convinced you become that change is a threat to the country and to you personally.

As this new polling demonstrates, dismay at the inevitable evolution of our society is vital for Republicans. The politicians seeking to lead their party know it, and they’ll be doing everything they can to appeal to those fears — as viscerally as possible.

