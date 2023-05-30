Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Many Republicans are concerned that the charismatic — and polarizing — Kari Lake will run for Arizona’s Senate seat, thereby making it harder for the GOP to pick up a seat that could determine Senate control. Even more concerning for the party? That she might also be angling to become former president Donald Trump’s vice-presidential nominee.

Lake has made her interest in running for the Senate clear by doing what any normal candidate would do: She regularly criticizes independent incumbent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and her Democratic challenger, Rep. Ruben Gallego, on Twitter and in news releases. This month, she met with six GOP senators, including National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Steve Daines (Mont.), reportedly to discuss a potential bid. She also confirmed that she’s thinking about running if her court case challenging last year’s gubernatorial election outcome fails. (It’s been rejected thus far by every court that has heard it.)

Speculation that she’s also interested in the vice presidency comes from the things she’s done that most Senate candidates do not: She’s maintained a heavy national speaking schedule, including two trips to Iowa and a lead speaking role at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference. She’s recently touted an overseas trip to speak at CPAC Hungary and in Britain, saying she was expanding the “movement to Europe.” She will also release a book in June titled “Unafraid: Just Getting Started,” which tells her personal story and casts her as a “champion for the America First movement.” These are things that people who are seeking national office typically do.

Republican voters and pundits are getting the hint. Polls in Iowa and New Hampshire show that Lake is easily the top VP choice among Republicans who back Trump. Axios also reported in March that she is one of four women Trump is considering for the slot.

Lake herself neither confirms nor denies this speculation. In response to a request for comment for this column, she offered this statement: “Senate, Vice President, President, or even Dog Catcher — none of it matters if our elections aren’t honest. That’s why my top priority is to restore faith in our elections.” (As I have written previously, Lake’s claims of election fraud are demonstrably wrong.)

She has time to consider her options. Arizona’s Senate primary isn’t until early August and she doesn’t have to officially file until March. Normally, candidates for targeted races have to get started months before filing so they have time to raise money. But Lake’s high visibility could make that a less pressing need. A February poll found she had 88 percent name identification with Arizona voters, and her court case challenging the 2022 results has kept her name in the news. National officials would surely prefer an early announcement, but Lake can probably wait until the end of the year or even until 2024 to make a final decision.

The complications — both for her and the GOP — come from what happens if she runs for the Senate without rejecting the possibility that she might accept a chance to run for vice president. Winning a competitive U.S. Senate seat requires complete dedication. Candidates not only must campaign relentlessly; they must also raise tens of millions of dollars. She simply can’t get that amount of cash when she’s not putting in the effort — and a lingering shot at the vice presidency might prove distracting.

The problems intensify the longer she stays in the Senate race. Once she files, she will probably be the overwhelming favorite for the nomination. Most votes are cast by mail even in Arizona Republican primaries and those ballots for the August primary can be received as early as July 10. That’s uncomfortably close to the GOP convention’s July 15 start date. Trump didn’t pick Mike Pence as his 2016 running mate until the Friday before the convention. It’s possible that the nominee will either not be known or will not have made a public vice-presidential selection by the time Arizonans start to vote.

There’s also another concern: Arizona law allows someone to be on the ballot for vice president and for another federal office simultaneously, but the demands of running for vice president would surely mean she could not seriously campaign for the Senate. Doing so would result in the GOP having a nominee for a highly contested seat who isn’t raising money and isn’t actively campaigning in-state. That’s not good for the party and would probably haunt Lake in the fall campaign.

Lake’s rapid rise gives her lots of choices. Given the opportunity to run for both Senate and vice president, Republicans and her fans should hope she chooses just one — for her benefit and theirs.

