It was gut-wrenching to read in the May 24 front-page article “A year on, few consequences for botched Uvalde response” about the incompetence, delays, inaction, miscommunications, lack of communication and plain cowardice from all levels of law enforcement on full display — resulting in the loss of 21 innocent lives.

Uvalde Police Sgt. Daniel Coronado, who arrived at the school before the shooter entered the building, parked nearby and took cover when he heard the gunshots and later drove to the other side of the school, said, “I still couldn’t believe that his whole mission was to take out kids. Never. It doesn’t cross your mind.” At whom did he think the shooter was shooting? Ducks?

Also, for the state to do nothing about those senior law enforcement officers who remain on the job or left for other posts in other agencies shows its lack of concern for protecting lives.

What a difference from the police response at the Nashville shooting at the Covenant School on March 27. Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo killed the shooter — who was heavily armed — “within 14 minutes of the initial call,” according to their body cameras, as reported by CBS News. Texas should take note of Tennessee’s police training.

Karen Higa, Falls Church

Reading “A year on, few consequences for botched Uvalde response,” I remembered how the National Rifle Association tells us that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.

On that tragic day last year, there were nearly 400 good guys with guns on site, and yet the slaughter of innocents went on unabated. If nearly 400 can’t stop a bad guy, exactly how many does it take?

Debra Sternberg, Washington

