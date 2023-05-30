10 Victory in Ukraine is achievable.

Current and former U.S. military leaders believe Ukraine can win — if given the necessary weapons to prevail. Retired Gen. Jack Keane, a former vice chief of staff of the Army, tells me that Ukraine needs tanks and armored vehicles to carry infantry; long-range precision artillery; air-defense systems; and advanced fighter jets. “Those are the ingredients to be successful,” Keane says. “And if you don’t have those ingredients, you cannot take the territory that you want to take in the time that you want to take it.”

The administration is either withholding or slow-rolling delivery of those key ingredients. After resisting for nearly year, the Biden administration finally agreed in January to provide M1A1 Abrams tanks. But instead of sending the tanks from our pre-positioned stockpiles in Europe (in time to be used during Ukraine’s spring offensive), the administration decided to manufacture new ones that will to take a year or more to deliver. Now, Biden is reportedly switching gears again, and sending tanks from the U.S. military’s existing inventory that could arrive in “months.”

For now? What is he waiting for? Army Gen. Christopher Cavoli, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, recently told a group of senators and congressmen in a closed-door briefing that if the United States were to provide F-16s and longer-range missiles, Ukraine could win the war. Victory is what the American people want. Sixty-seven percent of Americans say that the United States should support Ukraine “until Russia pulls all invading forces from its territory or is defeated on the battlefield.” Right now, the only thing preventing this is a lack of American weapons driven by a lack of American presidential will. It’s time to summon that will and end this war — in victory.

Of course, the most powerful argument is the one I have not made yet: Helping Ukraine is the right thing to do. It is the American thing to do. As Reagan explained 40 years ago during his “Evil Empire” speech, the United States cannot remove itself “from the struggle between right and wrong and good and evil” because “America has kept alight the torch of freedom, not just for ourselves, but for millions of others around the world.” Those words ring as true today as they did in Reagan’s time. The war in Ukraine is a struggle between right and wrong and good and evil, and in that struggle, America must not remain neutral.

Even this is a matter of self-interest. Since the end of the Cold War, democratic self-government has spread throughout the world. The dramatic expansion of human freedom has unleashed an unprecedented expansion of peace, stability and prosperity at home and abroad.

But even those unpersuaded by Reagan’s call to oppose evil can still agree with him that the United States must pursue “peace through strength.”

The “America First” isolationists of the 1930s hoped to avoid a repeat of the carnage of the First World War, which took some 20 million lives. Instead, their failure to resist Adolf Hitler’s rise invited the Second World War, which took 60 million lives. Allowing Hitler to seize the Sudetenland in Czechoslovakia did not appease the dictator nor deliver “peace for our time.” It only whetted Hitler’s appetite, and the appetites of other expansionist powers, for conquest. The same will be true if we allow Putin to seize Ukraine.

The lesson of the 20th century is that putting “America First” requires us to project strength and deter our enemies from launching wars of aggression — so that U.S. troops to don’t have to fight and die in another global conflagration. The invasion in Ukraine was a failure of deterrence. Only by helping Ukraine win can we prevent further deterrence failures.

If we help Ukraine prevail, we can rewrite the narrative of U.S. weakness; restore deterrence with China; strike a blow against the Sino-Russian alliance; decimate the Russian threat to Europe; increase burden sharing with our allies; improve our military preparedness for other adversaries; stop a global nuclear arms race; dissuade other nuclear states from launching wars of aggression; and make World War III less likely.