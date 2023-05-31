Since reading the May 26 front-page article “The short life of Baby Milo,” I have been ruminating on why we need a constitutional right for individuals to make personal reproductive (i.e., health-care) decisions while a constitutional amendment safeguarding an individual’s right to bear arms confounds public safety (and, by extension, health) concerns. This is a false dichotomy. Individual choice need not contravene public safety, and public safety need not unduly restrict individual choice — provided responsible guardrails are in place. We seem to have lost our way finding common ground on what is “responsible.” Various polls indicate most U.S. adults believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases and gun owners broadly support common-sense gun provisions.