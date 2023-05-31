Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The big global auditors are never too far from a scandal. The latest example, emerging in Australia, highlights how these firms are riddled with conflicts of interest. The solution may be to do away with corporate audits altogether. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight An auditor’s report on a company’s accounts should be a clean bill of health that investors can rely upon. Yet the history of corporate failures correlates with a history of audit failure, too. That was true when Enron collapsed in 2001, taking auditor Arthur Andersen with it. And it’s true that as authorities pick through the wreckage of recent banking failures, they ask, “Where were the auditors?”

Now, in Australia, the industry faces another major blowup. There, a partner at auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers shared with colleagues top-secret information about a plan to crack down on corporate tax avoidance that he had obtained while working for the Australian government. PwC staffers used that knowledge to win new business, offering clients advice about the government’s plan. Since the activities came to light, PwC has suspended nine of its partners. The Australian Treasury has referred the matter to federal police to consider criminal charges.

The affair underscores a key criticism leveled at the industry, especially the “Big Four” firms — Deloitte, KPMG, Ernst and Young, and PwC — that it’s a business in which conflicts of interest are inherent. For starters, auditors are paid by the companies they’re auditing. If they find a problem, they risk losing a client. There’s plenty of incentive to look the other way.

The Big Four also run massive consulting arms, which generate billions of dollars in fees by providing advice to clients on technology, taxation, accounting and more. Often, audits are a loss-leader that firms use to secure more lucrative consulting contracts. At EY, a recent effort to split the business in two — ostensibly into an audit firm and a consulting one — failed in part because nobody wanted to be in the less profitable audit firm. EY’s top brass recognize the conflict, but they simply can’t wean themselves off it.

At this point, I should disclose: I’m a former auditor; I qualified as an accountant with Deloitte and a predecessor firm in Britain in the 1990s. My knowledge of the industry suggests it is staffed by people who are well-qualified, well-trained and mostly good corporate citizens. But the conflicts of interest inherent in the work of auditors are deeply entrenched — and very hard to overcome in the way the industry works. Scandals crop up with alarming regularity, yet auditors’ behavior doesn’t seem to change.

So what to do? Many alternatives have been discussed over the years. One is having the government or stock exchange employ its own inspectors, the same way that government inspectors certify the food or transportation sectors? This could work, in theory, but the concept probably hasn’t gotten off the ground because it would require an enormous number of staff being added to government payrolls.

A similar suggestion is that stock exchanges or governments could hire the audit firms, so they would no longer be paid by the companies they assess. But how would governments decide which firm to hire? And would this really improve the quality of the auditors’ work?

The solution I favor is to scrap the mandatory audit requirement altogether. Big, influential investors — pension funds and so on — could still demand their own auditors trawl through the books of companies they invest in. Some professional investors might even have to do more of their own due diligence!

This radical solution comes with some potential problems, of course. The most obvious is that absent mandated audits, corporations would get away with bad behavior. But isn’t this happening anyway? Also, yes, more smaller investors — regular people — would be a little more in the dark. But history tells us they probably shouldn’t rely too much on audits that are fundamentally flawed.

It’s surely only a matter of time before cheap, available artificial intelligence can trawl through the accounts of any company whose stock you’d want to buy. A machine could do just as much digging as a 20-something CPA without any of the potential conflicts. Once this becomes a widely available option, surely it will be time to end the audit charade once and for all. In the meantime, doing away with audit requirements would be a step in the right direction.

