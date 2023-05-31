Is the United States a “Christian nation,” or is it a nation of diverse religions? Legislation in Texas directs that state to mix religion and state, a cause of great concern [“In Texas, lines between church, state are blurring,” front page, May 24]. Our nation was largely settled by refugees from religious intolerance, and they brought to our shores hope that they could practice religion and worship in their own way. Catholics, Jews, Quakers, Unitarians and “nonconformist” (non-Anglican) Protestants each established their own communities, with their own religious freedoms.