Is the United States a “Christian nation,” or is it a nation of diverse religions? Legislation in Texas directs that state to mix religion and state, a cause of great concern [“In Texas, lines between church, state are blurring,” front page, May 24]. Our nation was largely settled by refugees from religious intolerance, and they brought to our shores hope that they could practice religion and worship in their own way. Catholics, Jews, Quakers, Unitarians and “nonconformist” (non-Anglican) Protestants each established their own communities, with their own religious freedoms.
In Maryland, the state constitution and subsequent legislation banned Jews from holding public office and required non-Christians to swear allegiance to Christian beliefs. In 1818, a “Jew Bill” was introduced in the Maryland legislature, granting political equality to Jews, but it failed to be ratified until 1826, with the ugliness of antisemitism emerging. A “Christian ticket” unseated many of the legislators who supported the “Jew Bill,” all of them open-minded Christians. One legislative leader said, “There are few Jews in the United States. In Maryland there are very few. But if there was only one — to that one, we ought to do justice.”
Today, the religious minorities have expanded, but the principle remains the same. Are we a Christian nation? Or are we a nation that believes in religious freedom and pluralism? Does the First Amendment still have meaning, ensuring that freedom of religious practice is a core American value? Clearly it must, as our history demonstrates.
Fred N. Reiner, Chevy Chase
The writer is rabbi emeritus of Temple Sinai.
As to the issue of posting the Ten Commandments in public schools, perhaps a compromise could be reached by posting just one of them: “Thou shalt not kill.”
Noel James Augustyn, Chevy Chase