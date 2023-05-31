Josie Glausiusz’s wonderful May 25 Thursday Opinion essay, “ Poems offered me an anchor as I lost my son, so I shared them ,” set me off on a journey of memories, from nursery rhymes read to me by my mother, memorizing “ Jabberwocky ” and the other poems of Lewis Carroll as a child, then reading to my own children and grandchildren and, in later years, writing poems myself.

A few snapshots are vivid: My husband read “Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam” to my son when he was 3 or 4, and though the meanings certainly were beyond him, he loved the sounds of the words. We had a student from Iran visiting us many years ago, and I recited some of the verses to him from Edward FitzGerald’s English translation, and he recited the same verses to me in Farsi, and before long we were both crying. When I was driving my school-age grandchildren somewhere on a snowy day, I recited Robert Frost’s “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” and they said, “Do it again.” When I met my husband, I showed him a poem I had written about my father’s death when I was 6, and he cried.