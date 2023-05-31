Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Recent elections offer a heartening lesson about U.S. politics: Just because voting patterns are racially polarized does not mean they are racially motivated. This fact is worth celebrating, as it runs counter to our nation’s history. For a long time, White people would not vote for Black candidates under any circumstances. Black people, in return, rarely elected White candidates to represent majority-Black districts. For many of these voters, the color of a candidate’s skin was more important than their policies or character.

This sad proclivity was not limited to the Deep South and was true well after the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act became law. For decades, virtually no Black person could win office unless they hailed from districts or cities with majority-Black populations.

Skin color even trumped partisanship in many places. When Harold Washington — then a Black U.S. representative of Illinois — unexpectedly won Chicago’s Democratic mayoral primary in 1983, White voters in the city who typically voted for Democrats flocked to the relatively unknown Republican nominee, Bernard Epton. Some White working-class wards voted for Epton by as much as 95 percent; Black wards gave Washington as much as 99 percent. In the end, Washington won with a slim majority.

These extreme patterns faded over the years. But even in 2015, more than 80 percent of Black lawmakers in the U.S. House were elected from districts that were majority African American or that had large Black populations and were majority non-White.

Now, racially motivated polarized voting is increasingly becoming a thing of the past. Fourteen new Black Democrats and four Black Republicans have been elected to the House since 2018 in districts with White majorities. While some of these districts have substantial Black minorities, others have no significant Black population to propel Black nominees to victory. Twenty-three of the 58 Black representatives hail from districts where Black voters comprise 30 percent or less of the seat’s citizen voting-age population.

This month’s Republican gubernatorial primary in Kentucky is further proof of this trend. Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Black man, easily sailed to victory with almost 48 percent of the vote. He bested two White opponents, state Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles and former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft. Craft spent approximately $10 million in her losing effort and hammered Cameron for months in attack ads. None of that mattered to the overwhelmingly White GOP electorate.

That doesn’t mean racial background is irrelevant. Democrats in Philadelphia, for instance, recently nominated Cherelle Parker, who is Black, to be mayor, but she lost virtually every neighborhood with a White majority. She won by carrying Black and Latino neighborhoods, while four foes, three White people and one Asian American, split more than 60 percent of the vote. Similar racial polarization can be found in other recent citywide elections in Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles.

One could view these examples as evidence that nothing has changed. But consider this: Philadelphia’s Democratic primary had multiple White candidates, something that never would have happened in the 1960s, when a Black mayor was unacceptable to many White people, because it would have risked splitting the White vote. Mayor Eric Adams in New York also faced a strong challenge from a Black woman, Maya Wiley, who was endorsed by notable progressives. In the old days, Black people would have tried to rally around one candidate rather than risk losing.

The margins that these candidates receive in their racial strongholds also suggest evolution. In last year’s election for mayor of Los Angeles, for example, White businessman Rick Caruso won in many of the city’s White neighborhoods, but Karen Bass, who is Black, beat him by winning between 30 and 45 percent of many of those areas. Caruso also received a strong share of the Black vote, averaging between about 15 and 25 percent in Black-dominated precincts.

New York’s Democratic mayoral primary also saw cross-racial voting, as Wiley carried progressive White areas in Brooklyn and Queens. Even Chicago has displayed cross-racial voting. Its 2019 mayoral election, for example, resulted in two Black women advancing to a runoff despite the presence of strong White candidates in the race.

All of this suggests that today’s racial voting differences have less to do with skin color and more with issue stances and priorities. While the history of racial discrimination and police brutality likely makes Black voters more hesitant to back a White person over a strong Black candidate, Black candidates such as Wiley or Cameron can secure loads of White votes from people who share their views.

Clearly, America still struggles with the legacy of segregation and racial strife. But Americans are using their ballots to show that the country has progressed a lot in a relatively short period of time.

