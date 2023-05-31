The destruction of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut raises again the urgency of holding Russia to account for all of its war crimes, including the obliteration of Ukraine’s cultural infrastructure — museums, libraries, theaters and heritage sites.

Satellite images show homes, schools, shops and a red-roofed theater among the flattened buildings. Though other war crimes have been in the spotlight, the assault on Ukraine’s culture has received less attention. In a recent update, UNESCO confirmed the scale of the ongoing cultural destruction in Ukraine, listing more than 200 cultural sites that have been damaged or destroyed. The obliteration of cultural infrastructure and the ongoing attacks are war crimes — and clear violations of the cultural rights of Ukrainians. This destruction will undermine the key role that culture plays in healing and restoring Ukraine when the war ends. The international community must take a comprehensive approach to holding Russia to account.