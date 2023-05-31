The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion We generally give Saudi Arabia a pass, except in golf

May 31, 2023 at 2:49 p.m. EDT
Brooks Koepka of Smash GC hits from the bunker to the ninth green on May 26, day one of the LIV Golf Invitational at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Regarding Barry Svrluga’s May 26 Sports column, “In this series, the money is dirty, and the golf simply doesn’t matter”:

No one denies Saudi Arabia’s horrific human rights record or the barbaric murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, but why is this vitriol repeatedly and seemingly solely focused on the LIV Golf tour? Saudi Arabia has been one of the United States’ staunchest Middle Eastern allies across numerous administrations, and we supply it with some of our best military hardware. President Biden gave the Saudi crown prince a public fist bump last year. Obviously, politically we often look the other way. We essentially give the Saudis a pass. But when we talk about the LIV tour, it’s all about dirty blood money and how horrible these golfers are who left the PGA Tour.

Of course, since these defections occurred, we’ve discovered that the PGA has been underpaying its players for years. Virtually overnight, purses have increased dramatically. Even those who historically would have missed the cut will get paid. Perhaps if the PGA, which was in a noncompetitive environment, had treated its own more equitably, the LIV tour would never have come to fruition.

Dick Moore, Darnestown

