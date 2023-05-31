Regarding Barry Svrluga’s May 26 Sports column, “In this series, the money is dirty, and the golf simply doesn’t matter”:
Of course, since these defections occurred, we’ve discovered that the PGA has been underpaying its players for years. Virtually overnight, purses have increased dramatically. Even those who historically would have missed the cut will get paid. Perhaps if the PGA, which was in a noncompetitive environment, had treated its own more equitably, the LIV tour would never have come to fruition.
Dick Moore, Darnestown