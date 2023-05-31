No one denies Saudi Arabia’s horrific human rights record or the barbaric murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi, but why is this vitriol repeatedly and seemingly solely focused on the LIV Golf tour? Saudi Arabia has been one of the United States’ staunchest Middle Eastern allies across numerous administrations, and we supply it with some of our best military hardware. President Biden gave the Saudi crown prince a public fist bump last year. Obviously, politically we often look the other way. We essentially give the Saudis a pass. But when we talk about the LIV tour, it’s all about dirty blood money and how horrible these golfers are who left the PGA Tour.