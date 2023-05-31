Opinion (Video: Washington Post staff illustration)

Hello! We know that after Target agreed to pull some of its Pride Month products in response to the loudest, angriest voices, you might have been worried that we, Corporation, were also backsliding. You may have feared that we would reveal ourselves to be fair-weather allies who were hoping to take your money in the month of June without having to make any more courageous kind of commitment.

Don’t worry! We are just as brave as we have ever been! Do not think for a second that we’re not standing with you, definitely with you, not just near enough to you that somebody who wasn’t looking carefully could mistakenly conclude we were together, but also far enough apart that there’s plausible deniability! Just like these figurines are standing at the front of our display, near the vague sign that says, “STRENGTH IN COMMUNITY.” And we’re not afraid to say that: STRENGTH IN COMMUNITY!

We would never soften our sentiments or make them squishier! That would be impossible! We are too courageous.

We just want everyone to give us their money and for nobody to yell at us. To that end, we have devised a few courageous solutions that are sure to make everyone happy! To the people saying, “It seems like you’re trying to have it both ways!” We say: “No! But we, of course, support and stand with people who are!”

Please keep giving us your money and do not pay attention to these very mild, barely noticeable changes that we’re implementing. Remember, it’s not backsliding, it’s … something else that doesn’t sound as bad!

To address your concerns:

· Yes, there is now a little Noah’s ark stuck on every product with a rainbow on it. What of it? What’s wrong with a little Noah’s ark?

· The E floating in between the N and the S of the LOVE WINS balloons is by mistake and we are trying to remove it!

· Ditto the prisms that have been carefully placed at the base of the rainbow paper plates! Somebody must really love science!

· Our picture frames with stock images of two women holding one another should NOT have a sticky note that says “ROOMMATES!” and we’re trying to find those responsible. (Again, almost certainly not corporate! We’re not afraid! We stand near you!)

· Remember, if “And Tango Makes Three” is gone, it’s probably because everybody rushed to buy a copy! Or maybe someone just hates penguins! Maybe that’s why! That’s probably why. Indeed, that goes for anything you don’t see in stock!

· Again, remember if you are looking for a Pride item and you don’t see it in stock, that’s probably because it was in stock and everybody raced in and bought it, not because we moved it in a craven fashion. Still not finding it? Keep in mind that we have red items, orange items, yellow items, green items, blue items and purple items spread throughout the store! In a sense, the whole store is our DIY Pride display!

Just to give you a few examples of how unafraid we are, think of all the stuff that is still in stock, unaltered. Our spatula that urges you to “spread the love”! Or this plush dog toy that says “GROWTH” on it in rainbow letters! Slogans as bold as they are clear! Fear not!

We are a corporation and we’re with you! As sure as we’re people! As we always say, LOVE WINES!