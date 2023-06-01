Beating Biden is what matters

Hugh Hewitt: Any pundit should be cautious when assessing the GOP field. Will the future nominee even be on the debate stage in Milwaukee in August when the Republican National Committee kicks off the first in a schedule of candidate gatherings? We don’t know for sure yet whether former president Trump will deign to join the group that assembles that night. We also don’t know when the Iowa caucuses will gather or when New Hampshire voters will vote.

We don’t know much yet except two things: President Biden is very underwater in his approval ratings as they hover around an awful 40 percent, and Biden is thought by a supermajority of voters to be too old to run again, with as many as 70 percent of folks thinking he ought to decline to seek reelection.

Every would-be Republican nominee is younger than Biden and far, far more energetic. Trump and DeSantis are, as Jim and Henry note, the front-runners — with Trump ahead significantly. But we have not even reached the first turn, which will be that Milwaukee debate. “Nobody knows anything,” William Goldman remarked on the vagaries of box-office success and it is an applicable conclusion about 2024. Everything in politics is out of joint and aching but — like the GIF of the dog amid the fire — this is fine. Everything is fine.

I’d take a bet on the Republican field right now over President Biden. I wonder if my colleagues would as well?

Ramesh Ponnuru: I suspect that Jason is wrong about what would have happened if Trump acknowledged his defeat in 2020. Modern parties are pretty unforgiving toward losers, which helps explain why Mitt Romney couldn’t even find a way into a crowded field in 2015 and John Kerry’s occasional post-2004 presidential musings have been taken seriously by almost no one. If Trump had acted like a normal defeated candidate, the party’s conversation would have turned to why he lost — and the answers would have mostly had to do with his personal defects rather than bad luck or structural forces. If he wins in 2024, it will be because of his election lies and not despite of them.

Will he, or some other Republican nominee, win in November 2024? Tell me what the economy looks like a year from now before asking, please.

Marc Thiessen: The GOP primary electorate breaks down into three big blocks: 1) “Hard MAGA” (about 1/4 of the vote) who will only back Trump in the primary; 2) “Soft MAGA” (about 1/2 the vote) who are deciding between Trump and other candidates; and 3) “Not MAGA” (another 1/4 of the vote) who won’t consider voting for Trump at all. The question for those challenging Trump is: How much of the Soft MAGA vote is separable from Trump — and how best to separate them from him?

These Soft MAGA voters don’t hate Trump — to the contrary, almost all tell pollsters they approve of him. And they tend to rally around him when he is under attack by the left, as we saw after his indictment in New York when his poll numbers began to rise. So attacking his character is not the way to go, because that will seem like piling on with the left’s attack. Criticizing his record in office? DeSantis might be able to do that, by contrasting his record opening up Florida while criticizing Trump for putting Anthony S. Fauci in charge of our economy. But fundamentally Soft MAGA voters think Trump was a great president.

The big wedge issue with this group is electability. Can Trump beat Biden? Or has his post-election behavior so alienated swing voters as to render him unelectable? If these Soft MAGA voters can be convinced that Trump can’t win — and that nominating him will produce four more years of a Biden (or worse, a Harris) presidency — then they may be willing to turn to other alternatives. This is why you hear DeSantis talk a lot about being a winner and ending the GOP “culture of losing.”

Gary Abernathy: I’m not sure enough Republicans hold Trump accountable for losing. They just think he needs more help against the “deep state.”

