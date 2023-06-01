In his May 29 op-ed, “An Army unit like no other aims to master the future of war,” Max Boot quoted Gen. James E. Rainey as saying, “I have no expectation we will get it right. The goal is not to get it really wrong. We want to get a 70 percent solution, recognize what we got wrong and adapt faster than the opponent can.”
As we weaponize robots and install artificial intelligence in them, we are creating an unpredictable future every bit as fantastic as the one depicted in the Terminator movies. We know that humans struggle with ethical behavior; robots don’t — they have no moral compass. What could go wrong?
I would like to paraphrase the general’s words: We and our enemies are intentionally engaged in the pursuit of an ever-escalating horror.
Ralph Bolgiano, Fulks Run, Va.