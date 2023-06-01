Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s not much to admire about the debt limit suspension bill that the House passed Wednesday and that, as of late Thursday, was poised to clear the Senate.. The entire bill should never have been necessary, since it should have been a matter of routine for Congress to authorize borrowing funds it had already told the treasury to spend. The U.S. and global economies should have been spared the tension over a possibly disastrous default that resulted from the legislation’s delay. The House Republican majority’s use of the must-pass debt limit law as leverage to extract spending reductions from the White House was wrong in principle and, in practice, produced at best a modest increment in fiscal responsibility.

And, yet, adjusted for the prevailing dysfunction of this country’s hyperpartisan political environment, the measure’s passage represents a major achievement. Confronted with a situation in which vital interests were at stake and failure would have been catastrophic, the two key players, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden, did the right thing: compromise. Also worthy of praise are the pragmatic Republican and Democratic members of the House who provided the necessary votes for the bill, rejecting purist ideological arguments of their respective parties’ right and left wings.

“It’s just the reality,” said Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget and, as a trusted White House negotiator, another of this moment’s heroes. “There’s not unified government. They have ideas. We have to listen to them. We have to talk about it.” Exchanging ideas. Listening. Talking. Who would have thought such things were still possible in Washington?

To repeat: Let there be no moral equivalency between those, such as Mr. Biden, who insisted on a clean debt limit extension and those, led by Mr. McCarthy, who took the full faith and credit of the government hostage. Still, Mr. Biden was wise not to escalate through risky maneuvers such as an unprecedented issuance of debt under the 14th Amendment, and Mr. McCarthy appropriately reciprocated by scaling back his demands. The deal they reached is far better for the country than the one-sided measure the speaker pushed through the House earlier this year, in part because it gives the federal government more borrowing authority for longer: an uncapped amount through January 2025 as opposed to $1.5 trillion through March 2024 in the GOP bill. This will help stabilize both financial markets and the political system through what figures to be a volatile election season.

Otherwise, the bill is a grab bag of provisions both sensible (rescinding unspent pandemic relief money for $30 billion in savings over 10 years) and shortsighted (the GOP-demanded cut for the Internal Revenue Service, which will actually create a net cost of about $1 billion). Most of the projected roughly $1 trillion in savings over 10 years comes from proposed spending caps on a relatively small range of discretionary budget items, rather than structural change to the real drivers of debt and deficits: health care and retirement programs. Paltry as it is, this outcome represents a victory for basic governance when U.S. democracy’s capacity for it was increasingly doubtful. The center held. These days, that’s not just worthy of note. It’s something to celebrate.

