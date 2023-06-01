As reported by the May 29 Metro article “ District weighs financial literacy for graduation ,” the Montgomery County school board is considering a financial literacy course as a graduation requirement. This action promises to elevate our young people’s future career prospects significantly.

The importance of financial literacy extends beyond personal finance management. It gives students a toolset of abilities that can be used in numerous career trajectories. Take the concept of the time value of money, for example, a fundamental principle that illustrates how money’s value decreases over time. Understanding this principle allows students to make informed decisions about long-term financial commitments such as mortgages and car loans. Amortization, the process of repaying debt with a set repayment schedule over a set time, is another fundamental concept. Understanding this idea enables students to make strategic decisions, such as making extra principal payments on a mortgage, to manage their financial obligations better.