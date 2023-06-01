The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion A strong foundation in financial literacy is more than a tool

June 1, 2023 at 2:20 p.m. EDT
As reported by the May 29 Metro article “District weighs financial literacy for graduation,” the Montgomery County school board is considering a financial literacy course as a graduation requirement. This action promises to elevate our young people’s future career prospects significantly.

The importance of financial literacy extends beyond personal finance management. It gives students a toolset of abilities that can be used in numerous career trajectories. Take the concept of the time value of money, for example, a fundamental principle that illustrates how money’s value decreases over time. Understanding this principle allows students to make informed decisions about long-term financial commitments such as mortgages and car loans. Amortization, the process of repaying debt with a set repayment schedule over a set time, is another fundamental concept. Understanding this idea enables students to make strategic decisions, such as making extra principal payments on a mortgage, to manage their financial obligations better.

Indeed, financial literacy courses are about more than preparing financially responsible individuals; they are about empowering students to understand and leverage financial knowledge for career advancement. In today’s competitive job market, understanding industry trends and strategically evaluating job opportunities are invaluable skills.

Consider this as the school board deliberates: A strong foundation in financial literacy is more than a tool; it’s a weapon. It provides our students the skills they need not just to participate in the economy but to conquer it. To act strategically. To control their future finances. We owe it to them to give them this fighting chance.

Martin Mulyadi, Winchester, Va.

