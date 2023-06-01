Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BERLIN — Germany’s current political star is a shortish man so plain-spoken, down-to-earth, stolid and, until recently, widely unknown that some Germans think of him, admiringly, as stinknormal. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, in less than five months on the job, has gone from a semi-obscure post running the ministry responsible for security in the state of Lower Saxony to leading Germany’s military structures — and the national polls. That he has done so largely on the strength of his blunt determination to overhaul Germany’s long-neglected armed forces reflects how dramatically European politics have been turned inside out by Russia’s neo-imperial aggression.

Pistorius is a fixture in German media, often shown dressed in camouflage while visiting army bases and chatting with troops in his approachable, direct style. Notwithstanding his popularity, he holds a job notorious for its hair-trigger ejection seat. Many of its previous occupants saw their ambitions derailed by scandal, incompetence or a notoriously hidebound defense bureaucracy.

For Germany to succeed in transforming its anemic military into a dynamic fighting force that could buttress a muscular European defense, Pistorius needs to succeed. That will take a sharp hike in year-on-year defense spending, which many regard as unlikely. It will also require a top-to-bottom cultural revamp inside the defense ministry, a rethink of parliamentary procedures and a rewriting of antiquated procurement rules.

That work is barely underway. And none of it can happen without a tough-minded national determination to shoulder a greater portion of Europe’s defense burden. Getting there will require confronting the legacy of German politicians — especially from Pistorius’s own Social Democratic Party — who long naively assumed that cultivating economic and diplomatic ties with the Kremlin would be enough to produce a peace-loving Russia.

Pistorius comes to the job with eyes wide open, a departure from decades of Berlin’s willful blindness to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s predations in Chechnya, Crimea, Georgia, Syria and elsewhere.

When Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who chose him for the job, dithered in January over allowing German Leopard 2 tanks to be sent to Ukraine, Pistorius, just appointed, said he would check inventories to prepare for shipment. With a thumbs-up on tank deliveries from President Biden, Scholz relented days later. In February, Pistorius said bluntly that “Ukraine must win this war,” going further than Scholz, who had said only that Ukraine must not lose. While other Western leaders demurred on Ukrainian attacks against infrastructure targets inside Russia, Pistorius said in April it was “completely normal” for Ukraine to launch strikes on Russian soil, especially to block supply routes away from cities and civilian areas.

His measured common sense is a tonic after the equivocations of his predecessor, Christine Lambrecht, who was lampooned for offering 5,000 helmets to Kyiv as Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s borders last year. Pistorius, by contrast, was instrumental in crafting a $2.9 billion package of arms and munitions for Ukraine, announced last month. Germany’s military commitment to Ukraine, about $4.5 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion last year, is now surpassed among Kyiv’s Western allies only by that of the United States and Britain.

But no recent defense minister has managed to reverse the German military’s decades-long tailspin. Undermanned, underfunded and unable to replenish arsenals it has depleted to arm Ukraine, the Bundeswehr would run out of ammunition after a few days of intense fighting, and many of its armored vehicles are broken-down heaps. “I am fed up,” wrote Germany’s army chief, Gen. Alfons Mais, in a social media post when Russian forces invaded Ukraine last year.

No wonder. German military procurement rules reflect a system built for an imagined future of perpetual peace and contain strictures of Escherian complexity that obstruct the armed forces’ modernization.

Liability laws and workplace security rules devised for civilian use are applied mindlessly to some military purchases. Under a roughly 40-year-old rule, defense contracts worth more than about $27 million, require approval by parliament’s budget committee. The works are further gummed up by the Bundeswehr’s unwieldy corps of over 200 generals and admirals, nearly the same number it had at the end of the Cold War, when troop strength was nearly three times the current size.

“Real improvement will not happen until this culture is broken,” Nico Lange, a former Defense Ministry chief of staff, told me. “There is no real reform impulse inside the ministry — they have to be pushed from the top down.”

What’s more, the Bundeswehr, facing a tight national labor market, has made little progress toward its goal of adding 20,000 recruits by 2032, about a 10 percent bump to active-duty military personnel. And there is no serious discussion of one possible fix: granting citizenship to migrants who graduate from German high schools if they serve several years in the military.

Pistorius has no illusions that progress will come easily. He established a working group led by a general to cut red tape and streamline procurement. He pledged to restock inventories by buying weapons off the shelf, rather than relying on Germany’s ponderous process of developing new systems from scratch. He has shuffled some key personnel.

That’s a start, barely. The German public might be swooning over the new defense minister for now. But for Pistorius, the window of opportunity to effect real reform is narrow — and it might shut quickly.

