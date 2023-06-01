Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

William B. Feldman and Aaron S. Kesselheim are physicians and faculty members at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and part of the Program on Regulation, Therapeutics, and Law (PORTAL). Feldman has served as an expert witness in antitrust litigation against inhaler manufacturers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Millions of Americans rely on inhalers to help them breathe. These products have existed for more than 65 years, but pharmaceutical manufacturers have used legal and regulatory strategies to keep prices artificially high. Americans will continue to spend billions of dollars unnecessarily on inhalers — unless Congress and the Food and Drug Administration finally intercede on behalf of patients.

“Inhalers” refer to a class of medications sold together with their delivery devices (known as drug-device combinations) that treat asthma and the smoking-related lung condition chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Riker Laboratories developed the first modern inhalers in 1955, drawing inspiration from aerosolized hairspray to replace clunky delivery apparatuses then in wide use.

Over the years, the FDA approved dozens of new inhalers. Between 2000 and 2021, manufacturers earned more than $178 billion of revenue on these products in the United States alone. Of the 50 drugs with the highest gross Medicare Part D spending in 2021, seven were brand-name inhalers. Manufacturers’ prices remain high, and with most products designed to last just one month, prescription costs can run to several thousand dollars per year, driving up premiums in commercial insurance plans and straining Medicare and Medicaid budgets.

Patients faced with out-of-pocket expenses related to these high prices sometimes skip doses or stop using their inhalers altogether, which can result in emergency room visits, hospitalizations or even death.

Yet when manufacturers release new inhalers, the devices seldom contain important new medical products. Therapeutic innovation in this market has been modest. The most recent inhaler approved for treating asthma or COPD with a drug aiming at a new target of action in the lungs, Atrovent (ipratropium), arrived in 1986. Every inhaler approved since then with a new active ingredient for asthma or COPD has targeted the same lung receptors as already existing therapies.

So, why are prices still so high? Limited competition. Manufacturers have used the patent and regulatory system to keep generics off the market. Only three brand-name inhalers out of more than three dozen now marketed in the United States face any independent generic competition. The history of inhalers offers a window into deep structural problems that plague the prescription-drug reimbursement system.

One industry tactic is to use “product hops,” shifting the active ingredients used in an older device facing patent expiration to freshly patented new devices. Voilà: Same drug, delivered from a new device. By shifting patients onto newer, patent-protected versions of their inhalers with the same active ingredients as older versions, manufacturers insulate themselves from directly competing generics.

Pharmaceutical companies have also obtained an increasing number of patents on the delivery devices of individual inhalers. Boehringer Ingelheim released an inhaler delivering two drugs (albuterol and ipratropium) marketed as Combivent Respimat in 2011 with 25 patents — all on the device. These device patents can thwart competition because the FDA requires that generic versions employ a user interface that is nearly indistinguishable from the brand-name version. Generic firms must therefore either challenge existing patents, which can result in costly litigation, or wait until patents expire, which can result in lengthy delays.

All told, of the $178 billion that manufacturers earned on inhalers in the United States from 2000 to 2021, about $111 billion of that total came after patents on their active ingredients had expired. In a cruel twist for patients with COPD, the market for inhalers has become so lucrative that Altria Group — the parent company of the tobacco giant Philip Morris — recently purchased an inhaler device manufacturer to treat the very disease that the company helped create.

Without reform, the patent gamesmanship that is now pervasive with drug-device combinations will likely persist. In his 2024 budget, President Biden called on Congress to grant the FDA more flexibility in approving interchangeable generic drug-device combinations. If such legislation were to pass, device patents on inhalers would lose some of their potency, since generic firms could design products with the same active ingredients as brand-name versions, but with different designs that sidestep existing patents while still providing reliable patient interfaces.

Another helpful solution would be for Congress to update the nearly 40-year-old Hatch-Waxman system for challenging patents. To start, Congress could lengthen the 180-day exclusivity awarded to the first generic firm that successfully challenges patents on complex products such as inhalers, to better incentivize generic entry.

Finally, Congress and the FDA should clarify the types of device patents that manufacturers may list on drug-device combinations with the agency. The FDA has not historically policed the patents brand-name firms submit, but better oversight is needed to prevent abuses. The patent system was designed to promote innovation, not grant monopolies for small tweaks to devices containing decades-old drugs.

