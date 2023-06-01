Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

By focusing solely on increasing the lethal capacity of our military, the May 26 editorial, “The nation needs to rethink our spending on defense,” sold short its promising headline. We can do better. The Congressional Budget Office has identified $1 trillion in possible cuts over 10 years that would not affect national security. The People Over Pentagon Act (H.R. 1134) would make $100 billion in such cuts to the 2024 budget.

Furthermore, an in-depth poll by the Federation of American Scientists found that “Americans overwhelmingly do not derive their sense of safety from investments in nuclear or conventional weapons,” but prefer spending on crucial domestic priorities such as health care or Social Security.

Ultimately, the answer to massive Pentagon spending is to transition from an armed national security model to a shared human security model, investing in nonviolent measures we know make us safer: addressing human needs and the climate crisis, international cooperation, diplomacy, peace-building and conflict transformation.

Dan Moriarty, Washington

The writer is senior program officer for peace and nonviolence for the Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns.

Congress should not forget the Pentagon has never passed an audit. This is not a partisan issue. Oversight of the military budget is a congressional responsibility. Congress must rein in excess and demand an audit. Meanwhile, the uncontrolled Pentagon budget should be cut, making room to fund inexpensive, effective programs that meet human needs. Cutting lifesaving food, housing, health-care and educational programs at home will not make us safer. Cutting funds for diplomacy and foreign aid will not make the world safer.

The State Department has high-impact, low-cost peace-building programs that prevent war and save money. If funded, they would more than offset cuts in military spending. The Complex Crises Fund, Atrocities Prevention Board and reconciliation programs work with local communities to de-escalate conflict, prevent mass violence and genocide, and advance dialogue and compromise between different groups. Small increases will save lives. And money. According to the Institute for Economics and Peace, “Every dollar invested in peacebuilding carries a potential $16 reduction in the cost of armed conflict.”

Yet for every $200 of our fiscal 2023 $858 billion defense budget, we spend only $1 on prevention.

Holding food, housing, medical care, education, diplomacy, humanitarian aid and peacemaking hostage to the unrelated debt ceiling is unconscionable. Congress must support our most vulnerable at home and abroad, prevent violence and war, and assure the Pentagon’s fiscal responsibility. Otherwise, who are we?

Nancy Bermon, Nyack, N.Y.

The writer is northeast regional anchor for the Friends Committee on National Legislation’s Advocacy Team Network.

