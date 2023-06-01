Health care for veterans at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center has deteriorated significantly, with less access, inadequate staffing and very long waits for appointments. Veterans are being advised to leave Walter Reed and shift their health care to the private sector , something I suspect very few of them want.

We celebrated our fallen soldiers and honored their sacrifices on Memorial Day. Now, as Michael Ramirez’s May 30 editorial cartoon showed, we need to consider how veterans are treated, not how we stand up for them on holidays and at sporting events.

Contrast this with the continued ease of access to health care at Walter Reed for members of Congress. Think for just one moment: Who is more deserving of care at Walter Reed — those who put their lives on the line for all of us or members of Congress?

Spend time on the ground floor of Walter Reed, watching men and women without limbs, walking or in wheelchairs, who have spilled their blood while serving in the military. We praise our veterans at every opportunity, but we do not provide optimal health care for them. It is well past time to secure adequate funding to increase the numbers of physicians and other health-care workers to provide the access to high-quality health care that our veterans deserve.