Last fall, Vicki Baggett, a high school English teacher in Escambia County, Fla., launched a crusade against more than 100 books she wanted banned from local school libraries because of “explicit sexual content, graphic language, themes, vulgarity and political pushes.” A 32-page children’s book on the career of Black runner and Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph made her list. So did Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and Kurt Vonnegut’s “Slaughterhouse-Five,” classics that have appeared on school reading lists for decades.

The policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) — such as the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (Stop Woke) Act of 2022 that prohibits teaching students that they “must feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress for actions … committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex” — no doubt encouraged Ms. Baggett’s efforts, which are now the subject of a federal lawsuit from publisher Penguin Random House, the free speech advocacy group PEN America, some of the authors whose works are on the list and local parents. But her crusade is also not unique; parents, activists and others have tried to impose “book bans” in school districts across the country, a mounting problem that threatens to limit the ideas available to students, particularly those in higher grades, and curb critical thinking.

If it eventually hears the Escambia County case, the Supreme Court should clarify its confusing precedent on First Amendment rights for students and bolster their constitutional protections. But those who oppose censorship cannot assume court intervention. As the litigation proceeds, their best option is to oppose book bans where they begin — at the level of local activists and school boards — by pushing educational officials to respect students’ interest to learn.

In the second half of 2022, PEN America documented 1,477 instances of books being banned in 37 states, a significant increase from the first half of that year. Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina lead the nation, according to PEN America’s data. The Post found that at least seven states have passed laws in the past two years allowing librarians to face prison time or staggering fines for giving children access to “harmful” books, although the definition of what constitutes such a book is rarely clear. About another dozen states considered similar bills, some of which are due to be reevaluated next year.

Ms. Baggett, for one, claims her attempts to ban certain books are meant to protect students from feeling “uncomfortable,” though she has posted images of a Confederate flag on Facebook and admitted that she belongs to a neo-Confederate group.

Parents who express concern with what their children are reading, especially in the lower grades, are not necessarily trying to fight Ms. Baggett’s culture war. Many school districts properly try to accommodate them; if teachers flag particular works as “controversial,” students can opt out of reading the texts or read an alternate text instead. But book bans prevent all students from encountering targeted texts. In the case of, say, a children’s book about a child with parents in a same-sex relationship, students lose access to material that reflects the nation’s reality. In the case of books at higher reading levels, such as “Slaughterhouse-Five,” students miss out on texts that challenge their assumptions. The bans often target minority voices unwelcome among those who would prefer the nation’s complex past and present to be sanitized — of both its struggles and triumphs.

It is unclear if the Escambia County lawsuit will reverse the book-banning trend, because the law around student First Amendment rights is murky. School districts have the right to control course contents, but teachers are also supposed to refrain from openly espousing clear political or religious perspectives. Books on library shelves are a slightly different matter. The Supreme Court ruled in 1982 that middle and high school libraries, as centers of voluntary inquiry, were limited in what they could remove. But the decision was fractured, leaving its scope vague. Should the Escambia County case make it to the Supreme Court, the justices should use it as an opportunity to clarify where the law stands on student First Amendment rights, and they should err on the side of stronger constitutional protections, rather than weaker.

Barring judicial intervention, the best option is for opponents of censorship to counter the nation’s Vicki Baggetts on their own turf. Right-wing activists have pressed their local officials, with a discouraging amount of success, to restrict poetry by Amanda Gorman and the novels of Jodi Picoult and Nora Roberts. The way to fight them is to follow their example: Show up and volunteer, serve on library boards and advocate for free expression. Force censorship to play defense.

Efforts to police what can be read and thought always fail, sooner or later. Reality asserts itself. History eventually comes for the censors. The task is to limit the damage they do in the meantime.

