In his May 28 Sunday Opinion column, “Save the world economy or his own job? McCarthy can’t decide.,” Dana Milbank used the word “malapropisms” to describe House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s statements describing the debt ceiling discussions. I haven’t used the term, so I looked it up and found it aptly described political blathering. An example was a 1933 political debate about funding a college when an opponent of a proposed bill asked the sponsor if he knew that boys and girls at the college “matriculated” together — in which case the sponsor, thinking “matriculate” was something sexual, withdrew the bill.

Politicians either don’t know what they are speaking about or they assume the voters in their base don’t know, and it works in either case. They use “boogeyman” words to excite their base. The Republicans used to use the name “Pelosi” in their blathering, then “Soros,” and now “woke.” The Democrats have stuck to the word “Trump” throughout.

Wouldn’t it be nice if politicians discussed or rationalized sincere views of their positions on issues rather than using manipulative language? But then, there would be risk of not being reelected. It says a lot about how easily a gullible voter base can be manipulated.

William Callicott, Suitland

President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) demonstrated that the political parties can engage in negotiations, compromise and reach agreement to save our economy. Together, they achieved a spending plan that preserves government programs by continuing to provide essential financial assistance to struggling families, and to streamline expenditures without undermining or eroding the federal government’s mission to defend our country from global threats.

It is a relief to observe that the Republican leadership has focused on its responsibilities to the American people, rather than bow to extremists, whose sole mission seems to be to engage in a culture war.

Resorting to economic Armageddon with regard to the debt ceiling was unnecessary and dangerous. But at least Mr. McCarthy realized he should not comply with extremists in his party and carry the promised economic disaster to fruition. That would have been suicidal.

Americo A. Salini, Andover, Mass.

The GOP-forced negotiations to reduce federal spending as a condition for raising the debt ceiling paradoxically retained tens of billions in fossil-fuel subsidies. This, at a time when the industry is reaping trillions in profits from the primary source of human-caused climate change, which is also costing trillions in disaster recovery and health impacts.

What’s really mystifying is how “pro-life” conservatives who oppose abortion can support climate-changing fossil fuels while also fighting action to mitigate climate change, which is already killing millions of children (born and unborn) from drought, famine and disease. Therefore, fighting climate action is both irresponsible and immoral — something all voters should remember in 2024.

Michael Wright, Glen Rock, Pa.

