Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For David Ignatius, the deal is an admirably centrist one that lives up to Biden’s promises. Sure, the process was far from perfect: “Biden’s atavistic embrace of McCarthy — two White, male Irish Catholics cutting a deal in private — is hardly the summit of American politics,” David writes. “But it was a good-faith negotiation that solved a big problem.”

Advertisement

Matt Bai draws a lesson from the outcome on how Biden will run again. He thinks the president basically rolled the GOP, making concessions that were fair or going to happen anyway — while letting it seem like McCarthy got more than he did. “I can’t recall another moment when a president achieved total victory and then tried to pass it off as a painful compromise,” Matt writes. But, he adds, “what made Biden president was the promise that he could make government work in some recognizable form again” — and now he gets to claim a nice bipartisan victory.

Dana Milbank felt buoyed as he watched a bipartisan House vote the measure through on Wednesday, even as multiple right-wingers compared the deal to poop: “Watching from the gallery, I felt more hopeful about our politics than I had in some time.”

Even Perry Bacon is forced to admit that “the final deal isn’t terrible.” But living in fear of financial collapse is no great sign for our democracy, he argues. “The bad news is that a lot of people are likely to walk away from this process thinking everything is generally fine,” Perry writes. “It is not.”

Creeping anti-Americanism

One thing you can say for the war in Ukraine: It has certainly told us a lot about who’s on what team.

Advertisement

Fareed Zakaria is watching the countries that are distancing themselves from the United States, and cozying up instead to Russia and China. “The war itself has only highlighted a broader phenomenon: Many of the largest and most powerful countries in the developing world are growing increasingly anti-Western and anti-American,” he writes.

Whether the United States can reverse the polarity depends a lot on whether we seem to be following international norms and rules ourselves. These countries “have to be persuaded — with policies that are practiced at home and not just preached abroad,” Fareed concludes.

Chaser: For conservatives, there is a clear “America First” case for supporting Ukraine, Marc Thiessen wrote this week.

As April arrived, Catherine Rampell noted that what she called the Great Medicaid Purge was beginning — specifically, millions of people who had gotten to stay on Medicaid rolls because of the covid-19 emergency would now be dumped off again. Well, the data has now started to emerge — and as Catherine feared, a majority of the hundreds of thousands of cases tracked by states so far have been dropped for bureaucratic reasons, not because the people are no longer eligible.

Advertisement

By the end of next year, this could amount to millions of people unfairly dropped, one-third of them children, Catherine writes, in what can only be called a failure of the state. “Perhaps the silver lining of the purge is that with so many people affected at once, this large-scale government incompetence might become more conspicuous,” she says.

More politics

Our politics editor, Chris Suellentrop, convened a bevy of our right-leaning columnists for a roundtable on the Republican 2024 field so far. Even if GOP primaries are not your scene, it’s kind of irresistible to see these pontificators slice the electorate into tooth-cracking “hard MAGA,” succulent “soft MAGA,” and so on.

The gang basically agrees: “This is a MAGA party for the foreseeable future,” as Gary Abernathy puts it. The legally troubled former president Donald Trump and his prime rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who seems more steadfastly dedicated to the culture wars than to what used to be a schwa in his last name — are, for now, the ones to beat, though several writers confess soft spots for Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and others.

Advertisement

After all, it’s hard to counter our last president when, as Megan McArdle points out, “no one actually understands which parts of the Trump playbook worked.”

Smartest, fastest

Bonus read

Here at Opinions, we wish you a very happy National Donut Day. The Post’s data team has assembled a deeply informative look at our nation’s doughnut allegiances, which as a native Greater Dunkin’lander I can say accurately captures the bonkers doughnut density of Providence and Boston, among other details.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

You must be crazy

To think pols would save the day

Crazy like a fox

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns. Have a great weekend!

GiftOutline Gift Article