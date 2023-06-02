It was a genuine pleasure reading Kristin van Ogtrop’s May 30 op-ed, “The ghosts in my garden keep on giving, year after year,” about the lovely memories the plants in her garden hold for her. I was blessed with a live-in mother-in-law whose garden in our backyard created an atmosphere of peace and beauty. I must take issue with the author, however, when she denigrated herself as having “deficiencies as a gardener” because “fans of formal gardens would frown upon the mishmash” in her yard. Gardens should reflect whatever grows best locally.