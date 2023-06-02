It was a genuine pleasure reading Kristin van Ogtrop’s May 30 op-ed, “The ghosts in my garden keep on giving, year after year,” about the lovely memories the plants in her garden hold for her. I was blessed with a live-in mother-in-law whose garden in our backyard created an atmosphere of peace and beauty. I must take issue with the author, however, when she denigrated herself as having “deficiencies as a gardener” because “fans of formal gardens would frown upon the mishmash” in her yard. Gardens should reflect whatever grows best locally.
One great source for this information is Nancy Lawson’s the Humane Gardener website.
Water-guzzling formal gardens and huge expanses of lawns everywhere are robbing our country of a precious resource. Median strips in highways should not be planted with grass but local wildflowers and indigenous plants that need minimal care and encourage pollination.
We need to wage a war against turf and all the unnecessary toxic additives whose manufacture has created a poisonous industry against nature.
Natalie Mason Gawdiak, Columbia