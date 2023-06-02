The May 27 Style profile of Henry Kissinger, “Kissinger made it to 100. Some wish he hadn’t.,” revealed that, at age 100, the former national security adviser and secretary of state has gained in years but not in wisdom. His astonishing response to critics of his extralegal bombing of Cambodia is to claim they are ignorant of the political context behind the act. “If they think, they won’t ask that question,” Mr. Kissinger said. Does he really believe that citizens in a democracy should stop asking questions — not only about the Cambodia bombing but also about the Kissinger- and CIA-supported assassination of the leader of Chile?