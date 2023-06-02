He wrote, “As a child, I remember the warmth of his friendships with people whose politics might have been different from his, such as Kay Graham, Ted Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey. Kennedy loved to play practical jokes that my father thoroughly enjoyed (including inviting Dad to his home office and claiming to have a mongoose hidden in a closet).”

David Kissinger’s anecdote about a mongoose in his May 26 op-ed about his father, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, “ Henry Kissinger’s guide to longevity ,” was fun.

I was present, as Sen. Ted Kennedy’s foreign policy adviser. Kennedy’s younger son, Patrick, joined us, with a box from which a “tail” protruded. Young Kennedy said it was a “mongoose trap” and offered to show it to the secretary of state. Kissinger leaned forward to take a close look, Patrick pushed a button on the box, the lid sprang open, and the “mongoose tail” flew across the room. Kissinger jumped, then smiled and made some witticism that I do not recall.