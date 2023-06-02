David Kissinger’s anecdote about a mongoose in his May 26 op-ed about his father, former secretary of state Henry Kissinger, “Henry Kissinger’s guide to longevity,” was fun.
I was present, as Sen. Ted Kennedy’s foreign policy adviser. Kennedy’s younger son, Patrick, joined us, with a box from which a “tail” protruded. Young Kennedy said it was a “mongoose trap” and offered to show it to the secretary of state. Kissinger leaned forward to take a close look, Patrick pushed a button on the box, the lid sprang open, and the “mongoose tail” flew across the room. Kissinger jumped, then smiled and made some witticism that I do not recall.
Robert Hunter, Washington