In the May 29 Metro article “Pool rental app sets off complaints in suburbs,” Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) was quoted as saying, “We’re recognizing this is happening already, so we should create guardrails, rules of the road, and due process if there are bad actors.” However, the “guardrails” are so far from the road that they provide no protection at all. This bill would essentially greenlight activities that turn residential neighborhoods into commercial zones, creating a range of nuisances to neighbors, and health and safety risks to users. The county has already proved ineffectual at monitoring and responding to complaints related to the use of apps such as Swimply. This legislation would only compound the problem.