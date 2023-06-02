Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 1 news article “Fossil fuel pipeline helped grease the debt ceiling deal”: As a legislator representing communities in Virginia affected by the harmful Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP), I am deeply disturbed that the debt ceiling deal includes provisions to fast-track this unnecessary project. The Fiscal Responsibility Act requires the issuance of all permits for the MVP and attempts to prohibit any judicial review of those permits. The deal would circumvent basic legal protections and procedural fairness — at an incredible cost to those living along the project’s path.

Many of my constituents have experienced damage to their drinking water resources, properties and livelihoods as a result of the pipeline’s construction. Their experiences reinforce the need for robust real-world analysis for every authorization and review of this project. Plainly, the MVP provision in the debt ceiling deal is cronyism that endangers Virginia.

Advertisement

The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s construction failures produced more than 350 violations of water quality protection requirements in Virginia and resulted in legal action from then-Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D). Additionally, one project developer, Equitrans, has faced criminal investigations and fines in other states, including for a massive gas leak in Pennsylvania.

Few things have brought people together from different political persuasions like the fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline — Democrats, Republicans, conservative groups, property rights advocates, farmers and climate activists. We all know that such a dangerous project that includes seizing our private land for the wealth of a few should not be allowed to circumvent the law.

Sam Rasoul, Roanoke

The writer, a Democrat, represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Advertisement

The debt ceiling deal included a measure to expedite the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).

It’s time to kill this dangerous and unnecessary zombie project once and for all.

Lawrence MacDonald, Arlington

The writer is a volunteer with Third Act Virginia.

GiftOutline Gift Article