Regarding the June 1 news article “Fossil fuel pipeline helped grease the debt ceiling deal”:
Many of my constituents have experienced damage to their drinking water resources, properties and livelihoods as a result of the pipeline’s construction. Their experiences reinforce the need for robust real-world analysis for every authorization and review of this project. Plainly, the MVP provision in the debt ceiling deal is cronyism that endangers Virginia.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline’s construction failures produced more than 350 violations of water quality protection requirements in Virginia and resulted in legal action from then-Virginia Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D). Additionally, one project developer, Equitrans, has faced criminal investigations and fines in other states, including for a massive gas leak in Pennsylvania.
Few things have brought people together from different political persuasions like the fight against the Mountain Valley Pipeline — Democrats, Republicans, conservative groups, property rights advocates, farmers and climate activists. We all know that such a dangerous project that includes seizing our private land for the wealth of a few should not be allowed to circumvent the law.
Sam Rasoul, Roanoke
The writer, a Democrat, represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The debt ceiling deal included a measure to expedite the Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP).
Scientists, including those at the International Energy Agency, have warned that avoiding runaway climate change requires that there be no investment in new fossil fuel supply projects. If completed, the MVP would be the largest source of greenhouse gases in Virginia, with annual emissions of nearly 90 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent to 26 coal-fired power plants or 19 million cars. The impact will be bigger if there is a major leak. All pipelines leak, and the “natural gas” that the MVP would transport is mostly methane, a potent greenhouse gas with 86 times the heat-trapping effect of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere. Construction for the pipeline has committed more than 500 clean-water violations in two states. Also, it is years behind schedule and billions of dollars over budget.
It’s time to kill this dangerous and unnecessary zombie project once and for all.
Lawrence MacDonald, Arlington
The writer is a volunteer with Third Act Virginia.