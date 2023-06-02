Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to this week’s newsletter, in which I highlight some critical stories, spot the distinguished person of the week and share something outside the political and policy realm. What caught my eye Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Defeated former president Donald Trump, already indicted in New York for falsification of business records, soon will likely face state criminal charges in Georgia regarding the phony-elector scheme and his attempt to compel state officials to “find” just enough votes to reelect him. Perhaps even sooner, he should expect federal charges based on his willful retention of highly sensitive national security documents and obstruction of justice. And sooner or later, he will almost certainly be charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (If Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes got 18 years, it’s hard to let the guy who summoned his supporters to the National Mall get off the hook.) That leaves two questions: How much trouble is Trump really in? Would the GOP really nominate someone facing multiple indictments?

Trump’s troubles: Media reports suggest special counsel Jack Smith is weeks if not days away from indicting Trump for serious felonies relating to the Mar-a-Lago documents case — thanks to Trump’s own public admissions and an extraordinary number of his own attorneys now cooperating with the Justice Department.

At his recent CNN town hall, Trump bragged, “I was there, and I took what I took and it gets declassified.” That confirms that he willfully took documents he knew to be classified. That he wrongly imagined he could magically declassify them after leaving office does not exonerate him. His assertion that he had the “absolute right” to take them goes to both his intent and his motive in withholding them (Mine!). Unless anyone should doubt his intent, he insisted, “When we left Washington, we had the boxes lined up on the sidewalk outside for everybody. People are taking pictures of them. Everybody knew we were taking those boxes.”

In addition to those admissions, the Guardian reported this week that Trump lawyer Evan Corcoran was told “to search the storage room because that was where all the materials that had been brought from the White House at the end of Trump’s presidency ended up being deposited.” But he was waved off after he asked if he should search elsewhere. “Corcoran never searched [Trump’s] office and told prosecutors the 38 papers were the extent of the material at Mar-a-Lago.”

The FBI later found more than 100 classified documents, many in Trump’s office. Trump’s team denies the allegations, but the direct evidence that Trump willfully deceived investigators has piled up. Furthermore, Trump aides moved boxes days before the FBI visited him to collect subpoenaed documents, according to The Post’s reporting, and even staged a dress rehearsal for moving documents.

If you throw in reports that Trump liked to show off the documents to visitors, Smith appears to have substantial evidence of Trump’s willfulness in violating the Espionage Act and of a separate obstruction charge (an aggravating factor that makes indictment more likely). The account Smith has pieced together bears no comparison to President Biden’s, former vice president Mike Pence’s and other politicians’ innocent retention of a few stray documents. Trump faces an imminent and compelling federal indictment for serious crimes.

Republican denial: Like many of you, I find it hard to wrap my head around the notion that MAGA primary voters are so sheltered from reality by the right-wing media propaganda machine that they would vote for a man accused of trying to overthrow the government and who got civilly adjudicated as a liar and sexual assaulter in the E. Jean Carroll case. Well, if they stuck with him after Jan. 6, 2021, I suppose the slew of indictments that follow aren’t likely to matter to them. Even if he racked up more indictments, these would simply be proof of elites’ vendetta against Trump!

Sadly, millions will vote for him even if they acknowledge that he violated the Constitution and betrayed his office. For them, “I’m in it for the tax cuts” or “But the Great Replacement” provide sufficient justification for electing a dangerous, vengeful and utterly unfit candidate. Others afflicted with right-wing-media-induced delusion will go to their graves convinced Trump is a victim.

Democracy remains at risk when tens of millions of people willfully abet an unhinged authoritarian’s return to power.

Distinguished person of the week

Some graduation speakers are a are a bust. Some are fine. But a few really rise to the moment — and inspire others. In the latter category, former congresswoman and vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) delivered a memorable address to the graduating class at Colorado College.

Speaking from personal experience and with substantial moral authority, she told the audience, “You may find yourself confronting challenges that you could not have imagined, with very few allies by your side.” She told them her “secret”: “When the path ahead is obscure and unclear, you can find your way by resolving to do the next right thing. Resolve to do what is right, even when it’s hard, you’re alone, even when you’re afraid — especially when you’re afraid.” And boy, did she resolve to do the right thing.

She confirmed that her party demanded she accept the “big lie” as the price of keeping her leadership spot. She refused. “America cannot remain a free nation if we abandon the truth. So as you go out to change the world, resolve that you will stand in truth,” she said.

In an interesting departure from GOP orthodoxy, she also denounced her party’s voter-suppression tactics. Pointing to Trump lawyer Cleta Mitchell’s remarks urging Republicans try to reduce college voting, Cheney declared, “Those who are trying to unravel the foundations of our republic, who are threatening the rule of law and the sanctity of our elections, know that they can’t succeed if you vote.” She added: “So class of 2023, get out and vote.” Enjoy:

.@Liz_Cheney: "No party, no nation, no people can defend and perpetuate a constitutional republic if they accept leaders who have gone to war with the rule of law, with the democratic process, with the Constitution itself.” pic.twitter.com/1TkiKDsojF — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) May 29, 2023

One can be cynical about Cheney’s past opposition to voting-rights measures, but give her credit for some intellectual growth. As one who has come to see the connection between democracy and voting rights, she would make a fine get-out-the-vote organizer for the Biden team if Trump gets the GOP nomination.

Something different

It’s summer reading list time. (Suggestions are welcome!) Some of my recommendations are recent releases; others I just recently read. Here’s my nonfiction list; next week I’ll share my fiction favorites.

“Jennie: The Life of Lady Randolph Churchill,” by Ralph Martin: The definitive biography of the wife of one British political leader and mother of another tells a compelling story of a woman decades ahead of her time who forged her own identity and steered men she loved to greatness.

“And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle”: Jon Meacham’s fascinating study of a politician who showed that morality and politics do mix, even at a time of rampant racism and know-nothingism — parallels our current politics.

“Civil Rights Queen: Constance Baker Motley and the Struggle for Equality,” by Tomiko Brown-Nagin: The inspirational biography of a civil rights icon who battled both racism and sexism as an attorney and then judge (the first African American woman appointed to the federal bench) revisits some of the legal highlights in the civil rights movement.

“A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan’s Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them,” by Timothy Egan: The harrowing story of the rise of the KKK in middle America and the crime that helped bring it down eerily foreshadows today’s fascist movement.

“Privileged Son: Otis Chandler And The Rise And Fall Of The L.A. Times Dynasty,” by Dennis McDougal: This book will delight anyone who loves Los Angeles or newspapers.

“Citizens of London: The Americans Who Stood with Britain in Its Darkest, Finest Hour”: Lynne Olson’s gripping history of three Americans in England (Edward R. Murrow, Averell Harriman and John Gilbert Winant) who played critical roles in forging the Atlantic Alliance gives a real sense of what it was like to live through the Blitz.

“Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland, by Patrick Radden Keefe”: A thoroughly gripping account about one murder, it changes how you view the era’s horrid cycle of violence and retribution.

From my weekly Q&A

Every Wednesday at noon, I host a live Q&A with readers. Read a transcript of this week’s Q&A or submit a question for the next one.

Michael Bacon: What is Ron DeSantis’s problem with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)? This is simply the golden rule put into practice. Those of us from a Christian upbringing learned the rule in Sunday school if we weren’t taught it at home (or Methodists did, anyway). Did DeSantis (a Catholic) miss out? Other religions have a similar teaching of being kind to strangers.

This music video is based on the song “All God’s Creatures Have a Place in the Choir.” It can help us see that the world could be a happier place if we all just worked on our attitudes. If the governor would watch it — I actually sent it to him — maybe he would lighten up.

Jennifer Rubin: When you are pandering to white nationalists who want to redefine America, “diversity, equity and inclusion” are fighting words. Whether DeSantis believes in what he’s selling is irrelevant. He has watched as the GOP’s radicalized base descended into white nationalism, toxic masculinity, know-nothingism and science denial. He fully intends to pander to the worst traits of those voters.

