Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Public saint, private sinner,” Mark Whitaker’s May 14 Book World review of Jonathan Eig’s “King: A Life,” about the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., showed how insidious racism can be.

Though many White Americans sincerely believe they can be objective about matters of race, evidence to the contrary exhibits how challenging that effort can be. Race is like a hanging slip (when a woman’s undergarment reveals itself beneath the hem of her dress or skirt) in the United States’ social outfit. Everyone except the wearer can see it.

The white-supremacist history of this nation has placed most White Americans in a position of not being able to see their racial hanging slip without looking in a mirror. But what the mirror reflects is rejected when the mirror is Black.

The review reflected a kind of universally racist perception of the difference between Black women and White women. Whitaker referred to a female with whom King had a relationship as a “Black girl.” In the same sentence, he proceeded to describe a female in King’s next relationship as a “White woman.” Such a small thing might seem insignificant to many White Americans. But it shows the difference in how Black women are viewed compared with White women. One reason Black men take umbrage at being called “boy” is because it robs us of agency and potency in the minds of those using the term. So it also is with Black women being called “girl.”

The language the racist system created and codified to oppress and maintain control of Black folks is couched in euphemisms that don’t sound harsh, rude or pejorative to those unaware of the dynamics at play between White and Black America.

Having grown up in a culture ripe with racism, bigotry, prejudice and white supremacy hard at work to convince the world of the inherent inferiority of Black human beings, I know that none of us escapes the influences of those belief systems.

John Moore, Bowie

When rabbis bless presidents

Kudos to Gordon F. Sander for skillfully addressing a complicated subject in his May 14 Retropolis column, “Truman’s turn as Israel’s champion.” There is a lot of tough, tricky and thoroughly fascinating history to navigate in this subject, and Sander pulled it off.

One footnote to his reporting:

Sander wrote: “Truman regarded the pivotal role he played in Jewish history as one of his greatest achievements.”

True — but not for speedy recognition of Israel alone.

Harry S. Truman holds a distinction in American Jewish history for something much closer to home in domestic politics. He was the first president whose inauguration included a prayer from a rabbi. Rabbi Samuel Thurman of St. Louis prayed at Truman’s 1949 swearing-in. And just two subsequent Democratic presidents have had rabbis pray at their inaugurations, the two Democrats who followed Truman into the White House: John F. Kennedy in 1961 and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965.

Howard Mortman, McLean

The writer is author of “When Rabbis Bless Congress: The Great American Story of Jewish Prayers on Capitol Hill.”

Insulting our intelligence

The Post has been irresponsible in publishing information from classified documents labeled “top secret,” which were allegedly illegally leaked by Jack Teixeira. Teixeira was not a whistleblower concerned about improper or problematic actions of the U.S. government. Publication of this information undermines legitimate national security intelligence.

In particular, the information published in the May 14 front-page article “Zelensky plotted counterattacks in Russia, files show” potentially damages Ukraine’s defense against brutal Russian aggression and potentially benefits the Russian aggressors.

Though the news media have a constitutionally protected right of freedom of the press, it doesn’t follow that The Post’s publication of information drawn from “The Discord Leaks” is the right thing to do.

Franklin G. Miller, Chevy Chase

A surge of contradictions

A May 12 front-page headline read, “Record migrant surge at border.”

On the May 13 front page, we had “At the border, a reset but no surge.”

Both can't be right. So what are readers to believe?

Charles M. Kelly, Richmond

The Post’s migration away from ‘immigrant’

It seems The Post has shifted its style to refer to people who move to the United States as “migrants” instead of “immigrants,” as in the May 15 front-page article about “migrants” bused from the border to D.C. [“A costly predicament for D.C. amid an unexpected border surge”]. Why the change?

“Migrants” is a less focused, more general term: We can speak of domestic “migrants,” but “immigrants” refers specifically to international migrants. One wonders whether the change was made because “immigrant” has developed a somewhat negative connotation and “migrant” has not. If so, this seems little reason to abandon the more precise word.

Paul Boudreaux, Takoma Park

Two critics breaking bread deliver half a loaf

Tom Sietsema and Philip Kennicott’s analysis and review of six iconic food-related works of art, “A taste for art” [Arts & Style, May 21], was the greatest thing since sliced bread. However, I must respectfully disagree with their take on James Rosenquist’s “White Bread.” The “oleaginous sea of yellow” shouts sunny, smooth butter, spread with joyful abandon on the bread. You’ve gotta know which side your bread is buttered on.

The repetition of the slices of bread spilling from their lineup in their plastic sleeve reminds me of multiple sandwiches waiting to be prepared and placed in brown paper lunch bags sent off to school. The oversize canvas informs us that though man does not live by bread alone, our daily bread is the staff of life.

And butter is better.

Sandy Pugh, Vienna

Five loaves and two (invasive) fish

How rare for The Post to give us license twice within the same week to indulge our appetites! In the May 17 Food article “Be smart about fish: Fried catfish tacos are a tasty use for the invasive species,” G. Daniela Galarza gave us a recipe for fried catfish tacos and suggested we use invasive blue catfish or flathead catfish, whose expanding populations Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) asked the federal government to declare a “commercial fishery disaster” along with snakeheads.

That was followed by the May 22 Metro article “Blue crab numbers up after all-time low in 2022,” about the improvement in the blue crab harvest, linking their past difficulties to the problem of voracious invasive species.

I could not find the invasive catfish or snakeheads at my local Giant, but smaller shops, including the Market at River Falls in Potomac, can order them and at a reasonable price. I can testify that they are delicious. So, we now have the government’s encouragement to eat voraciously and do an environmental good deed at the same time. Hooray!

Peggy Dennis, Potomac

To serve readers, write about your writers’ readings

The annual Gaithersburg Book Festival, which was established in 2010, is a nationally significant literary event. Typically, it includes at least one Post writer as a featured author, “in conversation with” a featured author or as a panel moderator. Despite Post writers’ participation, The Post consistently fails to cover this event, which might explain why most locals I know have never heard of it.

Please do readers a favor and reconsider this stance.

Cynthia Meredith, Germantown

Droning on about all the small things, we missed the big one

I typically look forward to Chris Richards’s reviews of current musical trends and especially concerts, considering that the number of such reviews has dwindled considerably in recent years.

But his May 25 Style review of the Blink-182 concert, “Blink-182 is back on the road — with music that’s stuck in perpetual puberty,” told me virtually nothing about the show. The review went on an existential diatribe about Richards’s love/hate emotions about the band through the years.

Next time, please describe the show a little bit more for those of us who were unable to attend and maybe find another outlet for the personal angst.

Karen Golojuch, Arlington

Veblen goods and bad economics

The May 24 obituary for Robert E. Lucas Jr., “Nobel-winning economist contested Keynesian model,” was masterful in describing Lucas’s seminal Nobel contribution, “the theory of rational expectations.”

The obituary pointed out that Lucas believed that consumer adjustments were omitted from John Maynard Keynes’s general economic theories of adjusting taxes and expenditures to stabilize the economy.

Brought up to the present day, I wonder whether the acceleration of acquisition in expensive tastes (for autos, trips, houses, etc.) has in fact proved that many of Lucas’s theories were correct. Of course, an accommodating financial system has made many of these acquisitions possible, aided and abetted by the internet and the advertising sector. Much of this “conspicuous consumption” can be accomplished almost overnight, without waiting. Not much separation between the short and long terms.

Bruce D. Phillips, Fairfax

The obituary for Robert E. Lucas Jr. omitted his role and that of his colleagues in the economic faculty of the University of Chicago in propagating false and misleading ideas, including the “trickle-down” theory of how the economy works and their failure to address or explain the recurrent financial recessions whose burdens are with us permanently in the form of chronic poverty and homelessness.

There is no “central flaw of Keynesian ideas” — ideas meant to deal with unemployment and chronic depressions using models, not out of presumption of stupidity on the part of ordinary citizens but to remove the dead hand of their laissez-faire policies.

Mehdi Al Bazzaz, Alexandria

A treasury of knowledge

Jeff Stein’s May 22 news article about Dave LeBryk, the official who oversees federal income and expenses, “Meet the man in charge of knowing when the U.S. runs out of money,” was very informative. As a career nonpolitical federal employee, LeBryk is a credit to the civil service workforce. The article was very clearly written and gave the reader a much better knowledge of the Treasury Department’s role in managing this very critical function as we faced the possibility of a financial default.

Kudos to Stein for writing such an enlightening piece.

Gerald Watkins, Kensington

Peddling malapropisms

I admit to difficulty visualizing the description in the May 20 Style article “It’s not the years, it’s the mileage” of Harrison Ford, at 80 (or at any age), “petal-to-the-metal-ing rickshaws through the … streets of Tangier.”

More challenging would be a “pedal-to-the-medal” or “pedal-to-the-mettle” image, even in a new, one-pedal electric vehicle.

Andrea L. Bridgeman, McLean

The keys to this ‘Kingdom’

I enjoyed Gene Park’s May 15 Style review of the new Zelda game, “Creativity reigns in ‘Tears of the Kingdom,’” but I ask that future reviews credit the voice actors, at least those in the main roles.

As a character voice actor myself with a role in a video game in development, I can attest personally to the hard work and dedication that we put into making the characters in these games “real.” We are not celebrities, but we certainly deserve to be mentioned as crucial components of this huge industry.

Roberta Jackson, Silver Spring

Maps are key to coverage

Regarding the May 23 news article “U.S. and Papua New Guinea sign security agreement despite setbacks”:

If “America’s future is here in the Pacific,” as Secretary of State Antony Blinken said when he signed the security agreement, why didn’t The Post show a map of this area in the Pacific?

The article emphasized the current strategic importance of Papua New Guinea and its historical importance in World War II. It also stated that China has signed a security agreement with the Solomon Islands, “just east of Papua New Guinea.” The article also referred to other U.S. security interests and agreements with Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Marshall Islands.

If U.S. troops are to be training with Papua New Guinea’s troops and have access to its ports and airports, then The Post’s readers would benefit from a map as they read this story. Why not inform the American public about strategic areas that will likely command our future attention?

I cannot imagine that Post readers have said they don't want maps.

Virginia Hughes, Bethesda

Long live death

The May 13 front-page article on what new DNA sequencing data shows about human genetic diversity, “A new human genome that figures in diversity,” was heavily slanted toward its application to individualized genetic medicine. The article included a quote describing how understanding of the genetics and biochemistry of disease led to treatments that saved the lives of individuals “who would never have lived before.” Is that a good or a bad thing? If those individuals have children themselves, increasing the frequency of the genes causing the disease, aren’t we sliding down a slippery ethical slope? Won’t dysgenic medicine eventually lead to political pressure for eugenics policies? The article didn’t touch on any of the deeper questions.

Death is one of the most successful and durable inventions of biological evolution. It has apparently been a highly selected adaptive strategy because it culls individuals carrying genetic variants that can’t survive in a normal environment and creates ecological space for individuals with new, potentially more fit genes. Modern medicine has made great strides in keeping individual humans alive longer and longer, but surely the ultimate goal can’t be to eliminate death. A cure for cancer? After that, what? No more kids and a planet chockablock with immortal seniors playing eternal games of pickleball?

Humans are technologically clever, which has fueled our hubris as a species: We often try to play God or outfox evolution. But the real benefit of understanding human genetic diversity and evolution would be to help us cultivate humility — rather than expand our hubris.

Bruce A. Byers, Falls Church

Nearly from beyond the grave

The May 18 front-page article about the Comstock Act, “Long-idle 1873 law finds traction in abortion case,” said that “Anthony Comstock … supported doctors performing some abortions, according to an interview he gave before his death.” Thank you for that clarification. I might have mistakenly thought he gave the interview after he died.

Arthur Aron, Fairfax

