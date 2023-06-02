Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hi, everyone, Happy Friday. How is it June already? Since it is unofficially summer, I will observe the occasion by lying in my hammock, mixing a nice cocktail and writing in the sun. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Just kidding! I’m inside, covered in cat hair, windows drawn and consuming copious amounts of lukewarm instant coffee, like any writer with a deadline would do.

Also: reading your mail! Yes, this week, I’m devoting this space to some of the great comments, questions and responses you’ve been sending over the past few weeks.

Let’s dive in!

1. What’s great about Texas?

Last week, after a series of columns and newsletters about murder, gun violence and domestic abuse in Texas, I exasperatedly asked Texas readers for good stories about my home state. I don’t want to minimize the problems and the dark direction the Lone Star State is taking, but we all could use a break and hear some good news, too, right?

Advertisement

“Another person to highlight who is inspiring is Ann Richards, the former Democratic governor of Texas. Never knew about her until I stumbled across the HBO documentary of her several years ago. It blew my mind as an adult knowing there was a Texas Democratic governor — what she stood for and how funny she was really resonated with me.” — Amelia, Bay Area, Calif.

Follow this author Karen Attiah 's opinions Follow

This is such a good point. I’m old enough to remember a little bit of Richards’s term when I was a kid. Even then, she seemed like such a cool person to have for a governor. Perhaps I’ll write about her someday. Another badass Texas woman (and writer) I think about is Molly Ivins!

“I am a 75-year-old writer and retired lawyer living in Comfort, Tex., a small town in the Hill Country about 45 minutes northwest of San Antonio. But I want to say something positive about my adopted community. Comfort was settled in the 1850s by German freethinkers. Many of them were abolitionists and fought for the Union in the Civil War. The town still celebrates this legacy. I have found my neighbors — with a few exceptions — friendly and welcoming. My next-door-neighbor rancher calls me to ask if I’d like some fresh eggs or squash. She shares her bounty, as well as her horror about [Donald] Trump and what he’s done to this country. And we are doing our small part for the environment by planting native grasses on our 100 acres, restoring the prairie to once overgrazed land. So while I rage against the madness of Texas politics, I try to remember the goodness and generosity of my friends and neighbors. We will hold on to each other!” — Lee Robinson, Comfort, Tex.

Advertisement

I love this! Can I visit and help you plant grass? And yes, the Germany/Texas history is fascinating. Funny the town’s name is Comfort, because at the end of the day, all we’ve got is each other.

“Agree with your criticism of Texas being unsafe. I never wanted to go to the state for politics but was thinking about a Christian conference in October. My husband and also a girlfriend who lives in S.C. told me I might get shot.” — Lucille Trimble, via email

Sigh. I understand.

2. To intervene, or not to intervene

I wrote about witnessing a woman being followed home and trapped by her abusive ex-boyfriend in the parking garage where I live. I decided to intervene because I was legitimately scared for the woman’s life. I asked whether it was the smart thing to do, in a state where it seems like everyone has a gun.

Advertisement

Some of you said you also would have intervened and have done so in the past.

“I’m also an ‘interventionist’ and have helped a woman run away from a man and screaming for help, stayed with a woman in a convenience store while two men in a van were watching her outside, talked back at a man in a MAGA hat who was making racist remarks to a young Black clerk in a pet store. Each time, I later asked myself if I was an idiot, but in the moment, well, I was there, and I was raised to believe that if you’re there, you have a duty to do something.” — Barbara Chepaitis, Albany, N.Y.

Others wrote in expressing alarm — all the way from overseas!

“One of the reasons I live permanently in France is the violence in the U.S. I’m originally from Kansas City. I lived and worked in Japan for 16 years and then in Hong Kong for 16 years, and traveled extensively in Asia, usually on my own. After being in relatively safe societies for so many years, I had no desire to ever live in the U.S. again. I’m sure Paris and other large French cities have their share of crime, but nothing like the gun violence in the U.S. I have a small farm in the Normandy countryside where I rescue abandoned horses and donkeys. I’ve never been happier and don’t have to worry about being the victim of the kind of violent gun crime that seems to be uniquely American.” — Linda Ladden, Orne, France

Advertisement

“Karen, what were you thinking of? You are brave. I am a coward. In England, I will go to the lady’s aid. I will not do that in America because of your gun violence. Nobody is going to blow my head off. I doff my hat to you.” — Edward M. Silla, Manchester, England

After the massacre at the Allen Premium Outlets mall, 30 minutes from where I live, Edward also asked me: “This is closer to home! Are you not scared, or you are numb to the goings-on?”

You know — and this is a topic to which I could devote a ton more space — I recognize that there are many Americans, especially Black and rural Americans, who live in places where gun homicides and suicides are extremely prevalent. It’s a privilege to be shocked when gun violence hits your area or neighborhood if you’re of a certain social status. Because gun violence is not “supposed” to happen at nice outlet malls, or White suburban events, or nice schools, movie theaters or hospitals. But the everyday violence in rural America or in Black communities doesn’t make the news because those places are “supposed” to be dangerous, or so the media tells us.

Advertisement

As far as how I deal with it — outside of entertaining the idea of moving to a country that is way safer? I try not to think about it. I live my life the best I can … until the gun violence hits again. Because it will.

3. Well, when you frame it like that …

“What if we were to call guns ‘Post-Birth Abortion Machines?’” — Bruce Gibson, Timonium, Md.

That’s actually not a bad idea.

Here’s what I hope we can explore: I asked whether there’s a solution in the link between faith and firearms.

“Unfortunately, I don’t think pastors will be of much help. They would lose too much money, influence and congregants if they alienated gun owners.” — Mark Rothman, Brookeville, Md.

“Thank you for your piece today, especially ‘What if conservative, gun-owning pastors were to set an example, give up their guns to honor God, and challenge their congregations to walk in faith, not in a spirit of fear?’ We must acknowledge that fear is an illusion and faith is true if we are to progress as humans.” — Sally Browder, Los Angeles

Amen.

Do you have questions, comments, tips, recipes, poems, praise or critiques for me? Submit them here. I do read every submission and may include yours in a future version of the newsletter.

GiftOutline Gift Article