The May 30 Health & Science article about the Harlem Honeys and Bears, “ Making a splash in Harlem ,” was an inspiring look at overcoming stereotypes and finding joy. For this senior synchronized swimming team, diving into the water does just that. Unfortunately, as the article so aptly stated, swimming is a lifesaving skill that is lacking in the Black community. In fact, the rate of drownings is 50 percent higher for Black people than White people, and that needs to be discussed directly.

As an Olympic swimmer and water safety advocate, I admire the Harlem Honeys and Bears for their continued focus on swim education, safety, survival and, of course, fun. Their work speaks volumes to the many benefits swimming can bring and the importance of swimming equity.

To decrease drowning, which is the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 4, we must create more swimmers and improve access to swim education in underserved communities. Far too often, I speak with families who do not know the facts about drowning. We must do everything we can to change that, empowering caregivers to enroll children — particularly those who might be more at risk of drowning — in swim lessons at a young age and give them the lifelong, lifesaving skill of learning to swim.