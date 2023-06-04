It was unfortunate that the last sentence in the May 27 editorial on the future of the Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park, “Deserving an encore,” tipped its hat to the Smart Growth put-down of Ward 3 for “NIMBYism.” The editorial said, “Cleveland Park, after all, has distinguished itself for vibrancy-killing NIMBY actions that have reduced it to also-ran status among D.C. neighborhoods,” referring to a Greater Greater Washington commentary on Smart Growth.
The editorial and Greater Greater Washington simply repeat the tired old accusation of “NIMBYism” against Ward 3.
I live in Ward 3, and I know it has amply shown its willingness to innovate and try new things. It’s the city that is holding things back — by promoting luxury housing (while pretending that a significant amount of it will be “affordable” — but affordable for whom?) and leases so high that only big-box chains will be able to afford to locate in commercial space on the ground floor of these luxury residences. That will create a sterile neighborhood where everything looks the same, including the people. That isn’t vibrancy.
Carren Kaston, Washington