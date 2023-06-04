It was unfortunate that the last sentence in the May 27 editorial on the future of the Uptown Theater in Cleveland Park, “ Deserving an encore ,” tipped its hat to the Smart Growth put-down of Ward 3 for “NIMBYism.” The editorial said, “Cleveland Park, after all, has distinguished itself for vibrancy-killing NIMBY actions that have reduced it to also-ran status among D.C. neighborhoods ,” referring to a Greater Greater Washington commentary on Smart Growth.

I live in Ward 3, and I know it has amply shown its willingness to innovate and try new things. It’s the city that is holding things back — by promoting luxury housing (while pretending that a significant amount of it will be “affordable” — but affordable for whom?) and leases so high that only big-box chains will be able to afford to locate in commercial space on the ground floor of these luxury residences. That will create a sterile neighborhood where everything looks the same, including the people. That isn’t vibrancy.