My wife and I read with dismay Theresa Vargas’s May 28 Metro column about a baby named Justyce, “How a 4-month-old baby was left without a name.” Her caregiver, Yolanda, is caught in a bureaucratic nightmare involving multiple government agencies. Justyce left the hospital with Yolanda but no birth certificate. This led to denials of Social Security, child care and financial aid for Yolanda and many other problems.