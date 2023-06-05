But climate change doesn’t play the blame game. People everywhere else suffer with the West. Nevertheless, Canada and the United States continue their love affair with fossil fuels while their leaders talk pretty words about fighting climate change. I wonder how they will respond to a new study by the international scientist group Earth Commission, which concluded that Earth has passed seven of eight scientifically established safety limits and into the danger zone for the well-being of the people living on it. The study speaks of “justice” for preventing harm for countries, ethnicities and genders.