Opinion Canadian wildfires are a harbinger of climate disaster

June 5, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. EDT
Ferris wheel riders are silhouetted against the setting sun on May 22 in Gaithersburg. Wildfires in Canada have caused more colorful sunsets recently because of smoke in the atmosphere. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

Regarding the June 3 news article “Record heat, climate change intensify ‘unprecedented’ Canadian wildfires”:

Eastern Canada burns, the eastern United States chokes on the smoke, and from east to west, Canada and the United States are roasting.

Is anyone surprised? The two nations have collaborated in contributing to the climate change that exacerbates this. Across the country from Nova Scotia, Alberta’s Athabasca tar sands produce the filthiest fuel on Earth, and the United States helps transport it.

Wildfires have already destroyed huge swaths of Alberta’s boreal forest. In 2015, a wildfire caused evacuation of employees from the production area itself, and, a year later, a wildfire “apocalypse” again threatened the tar sands, curtailing the activities of multiple oil producers and pipeline companies, reducing Canada’s capacity by one-third and causing the evacuation of 80,000 people.

But climate change doesn’t play the blame game. People everywhere else suffer with the West. Nevertheless, Canada and the United States continue their love affair with fossil fuels while their leaders talk pretty words about fighting climate change. I wonder how they will respond to a new study by the international scientist group Earth Commission, which concluded that Earth has passed seven of eight scientifically established safety limits and into the danger zone for the well-being of the people living on it. The study speaks of “justice” for preventing harm for countries, ethnicities and genders.

Justice? The blowback of the environment against the damage caused by fossil fuels puts a whole new meaning on “environmental” justice.

Carol Steinhart, Madison, Wis.

