Lizette Alvarez is a Miami-based journalist. Florida public schools are having an awful year. Record numbers of teachers have left their jobs, and those who remain face a minefield of ambiguous culture-war dictates about what they can say and how they teach.

And it's about to get worse for Florida's beleaguered public schools.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) recently signed legislation that might radically undermine the state’s education system by making Florida’s already robust school voucher program the largest and most expensive in the country.

Beginning in July, the state will make it possible for every Florida K-12 student to receive a taxpayer-funded voucher or savings account worth $8,648. And for the first time in Florida, the vouchers will be available to children from wealthy families, even those who are home-schooled or who already attend private or religious schools. The money can go to tuition and educational expenses.

At least five other states have passed so-called universal choice programs — Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Utah and West Virginia — but Florida’s is, by far, the biggest. Other Republican-led states are considering similar bills.

The new policy is a revolutionary (and expensive) expansion. The original state voucher program, which began in 1999, was designed exclusively for a small number of children in F-rated, or failing, public schools and, later, special-needs students. The program grew to more than 177,000 students, from households earning up to $100,000.

But, as of July 1, even the child of a private-jet-flying tycoon will be eligible for a voucher. As state Rep. Marie Woodson (D) said, “This bill is an $8,000 gift card to the millionaires and billionaires who are being gifted with a state-sponsored coupon for something they can already afford.” The rich might not need it, but who passes up free money?

The conservative rationale for doing away with income caps and sweeping in private and religious school students seems rooted in a twisted sense of “justice for all.” In their view, those parents are paying what amounts to a wasted tax for public schools their children don’t use — and returning that money to them to pay for their schools of choice is only fair.

But in another reading of conservatives’ aims, the voucher policy has nothing to do with fairness. Instead, it seeks to bolster the spread of private schools, especially those offering a Christian, “values-based” education, at the expense of supposedly amoral public schools. Ideology, not academics, seems to fuel the most fervent conservative supporters of school choice, a well-funded national movement with powerful Republican political ties.

State House Speaker Paul Renner (R), who championed the Florida bill, said as much recently: “We don’t want your child to go to a school where their values are mocked.”

Why else would DeSantis, now vying for the GOP presidential nomination, and Republican lawmakers make this expensive proposition a priority? In a speech to the National Religious Broadcasters convention last month, DeSantis was explicit: “If a parent wants to have their child get a religious education, they now have the scholarship money to be able to do that if they can’t afford it.”

Exactly how expensive is it, and where will the money come from? That is still unclear, because no one knows how many students — public or private — will apply for vouchers. The state House says $209.6 million in the first year; the Senate suggested dedicating $2.2 billion. The independent, liberal-leaning Florida Policy Institute, which studied the Arizona program, projects at least a staggering $4 billion in its first year.

I’ve never been an opponent of vouchers on a small scale. I empathize with parents’ frustrations over the performance of underfunded public schools. But the scale of Florida’s program catapults the state into unexplored territory.

“The bigger the program, the worse the test scores,” Josh Cowen, an education policy professor at Michigan State University and a school choice analyst, told me.

A serious concern: The evidence in favor of voucher programs is not as strong as boosters claim. Similarly, the evidence against them is not as damning as critics assert. Vouchers can provide educational benefits, but the gains are often modest at best. Evidence points to consistent drops in test scores, particularly in math, among voucher users in several states. Often, it depends on the students enrolling at good schools, where space can be tight and fees out of reach. Unsurprisingly, students who use vouchers to attend substandard, often unaccredited schools with little oversight gain nothing educationally, or even fall back, as a Brookings report found last fall.

About 2,300 private schools in Florida accept vouchers; 69 percent of them are unaccredited, 58 percent are religious and 30 percent are for-profit, according to the Hechinger Report.

In a state infamous as a magnet for schemers and grifters, there’s plenty of reason to worry as millions of dollars in new spending will soon pour into schools that have little accountability. When DeSantis celebrated passage of his vouchers-for-all gambit as a victory for school choice, he was no doubt being cheered on by those with no ideology other than diving into any trough freshly filled with public money.

