It is time to reframe the debate around “food deserts.”
On paper, the strategies outlined in the May 30 editorial “How to turn food deserts into oases” seem like a perfect set of solutions. But in practice, they fail to change the way people eat for one simple reason: Making healthful food closer and cheaper is not enough to change diets. Price and proximity are not the only variables that shape eating habits, and, in many instances, they aren’t even the most important ones.
To shrink the grocery gap, we need community development that will increase the density of population in these communities as well as raise their residents’ incomes. After we do that, the stores will come. And not just supermarkets. Sustainable communities need better retail in general to rebuild their local economies, and that includes banking, wellness and hardware, to name a few.
The only way we can get these kinds of businesses to come back for good is to amplify the purchasing power of the community. Invest in customers first, and the businesses will follow.
Ken Kolb, Greenville, S.C.