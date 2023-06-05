The non-Trump candidates have generally been wary of contradicting him, whether on factual assertions (e.g., the wall wasn’t completed) or on policy (e.g., their own robust support for NATO vs. Trump’s Russia-coddling). If candidates won’t admit real disagreements with Trump, there’s no cogent argument for why Republicans should pick someone else. It’s up to reporters to help voters decide if Trump’s opponents are alternatives or simply Trump imitators.

Such an effort is not “taking sides” against Trump. Rather, it concerns getting his opponents to explain why they are running and what they truly stand for. Moreover, it’s entirely appropriate to ask them why they are so afraid of confronting Trump and his policy failures. (These would include letting the debt skyrocket, allowing hundreds of thousands of preventable deaths from covid-19 and failing to produce an infrastructure bill or build the wall on the southern border.) Challenging their assertion that they agree with him on policy forces them to answer hard questions about flawed policies and unpopular positions they share with Trump.