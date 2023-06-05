Megan McArdle was very upbeat about self-driving cars in her June 1 op-ed, “Self-driving cars will make roads safer. But not until humans bow out.”
What would a self-driving car do on a snow-covered road on which the white lane lines are not visible?
In a road construction area, where two lanes merged into one lane? Will self-driving cars obey the speed limit even when, as on the Beltway, people drive 70 miles per hour and a slow-moving car causes a backup?
As a retired automotive engineering professor, I do not know of any self-driving technology that would be able to handle these and other issues that a human driver handles easily.
William Bagaria Jr., Bowie