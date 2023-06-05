Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Megan McArdle was very upbeat about self-driving cars in her June 1 op-ed, “Self-driving cars will make roads safer. But not until humans bow out.” My family is spread out over several states. Thus, we do a lot of long-distance driving. In our travels, we have experienced instances that I do not know how a self-driving car could handle.

What would a self-driving car do on a snow-covered road on which the white lane lines are not visible?

In a road construction area, where two lanes merged into one lane? Will self-driving cars obey the speed limit even when, as on the Beltway, people drive 70 miles per hour and a slow-moving car causes a backup?

As a retired automotive engineering professor, I do not know of any self-driving technology that would be able to handle these and other issues that a human driver handles easily.

William Bagaria Jr., Bowie

