Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“The path to winning was clear” — hmm, perhaps! — “but I believe I can have more influence on the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate but as the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state,” Sununu writes, going on to encourage candidates polling in “the low single digits” to get out early, too.

Advertisement

Above all, the governor has one goal for 2024: beating Donald Trump. “If he is the nominee, Republicans will lose again. Just as we did in 2018, 2020 and 2022. This is indisputable, and I am not willing to let it happen without a fight.”

What’s less clear is what horse Sununu would pick. Notably, after some barbs for the GOP’s second-place-poller, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in the past few months, Sununu met with him in May and cited their “great relationship.”

Not so fearless girls

Everyone loves a “fearless girl” — shorthand for the teen activists who become the faces of organizing around climate justice, civil rights, ending gun violence or other righteous causes. Even a statue called “Fearless Girl” in New York’s Financial District became a selfie star, trailing legal disputes and NFTs in its wake.

Advertisement

But calling courageous young women such as Claudette Colvin or Greta Thunberg “fearless” is actually condescending and misguided, argues Mattie Kahn, author of a new book about teenage girls who have helped drive American social change. The point isn’t that they’re not afraid, but that they’re afraid and do something about it.

“Their activism isn’t naive. It’s not ‘innocent.’ It’s the reasoned result of the stomach-churning awareness that girls can’t count on someone else to save them,” Kahn writes.

To describe them as fearless is to let the rest of us off the hook. We’d be better served by just following their example.

From Lizette Alvarez’s column on Florida’s universal school voucher program, which in July will start offering this sum to even the wealthiest Florida parents to help their children attend private schools.

Advertisement

As Alvarez notes, the measure “seeks to bolster the spread of private schools, especially those offering a Christian, ‘values-based’ education, at the expense of supposedly amoral public schools.”

“Vouchers can provide educational benefits, but the gains are often modest at best. … Unsurprisingly, students who use vouchers to attend substandard, often unaccredited schools with little oversight gain nothing educationally, or even fall back,” Alvarez writes. It remains to seen how many families take advantage of the program — and what it will cost the state.

Less politics

Columnist Megan McArdle has a proposal for the twin problems of rising crime in many cities and the police abuse, and corresponding pushback, that has made it hard to recruit officers: train police better. What we need, she argues, is a “West Point for police officers” — a training academy that helps top-notch students learn best practices in exchange for serving on a major urban police force.

Advertisement

“A West Point for cops could serve as a research center for learning what works in policing, and as a place to transmit that information to new generations of officers, who can be attracted to the profession through a combination of free, high-quality education and opportunities for elite public service,” Megan writes.

Hear her out — it’s a concept that might be surprisingly appealing to people on multiple sides of the criminal justice discussion.

Smartest, fastest

E.J. Dionne writes about the “ As states increasingly go bright red or bright blue,writes about the “ Minnesota Miracle ” and what legislators’ quick move to pass a slate of liberal laws can teach other states.

Friday’s jobs numbers again blew expectations out of the water. Catherine Rampell writes about two groups driving the surge: women and immigrants.

It’s a goodbye. It’s a haiku. It’s … The Bye-Ku.

2024

Brings all the boys to the yard

Plus Nikki Haley

***

Have your own newsy haiku? Email it to me, along with any questions/comments/compliments/concerns. See you tomorrow!

GiftOutline Gift Article