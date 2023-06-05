Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Regarding the June 1 Metro article “Va. Guard deploying to border in Texas”: On the move to send Virginia National Guard troops to Texas, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) should read a history book about the constitutional crises leading up to the American Civil War, when states asserted they had authorities superior to those of the federal government. They do not. Whether or not one agrees with how immigration is being run on the nation’s southern border, it is the federal government’s responsibility to manage it, not the responsibility of entrepreneurial governors.

The inconceivably ill-considered decision to send Virginia National Guard troops to Texas, because the ideologue running that state wants to engage in self-aggrandizement, is clearly a political stunt by Mr. Youngkin.

But that is not the worst of it. He is contributing to a “states’ rights” perspective on governance that erodes our national consensus on appropriate federalism. He is acting like pre-Civil War political leaders who ended up as Confederates. He is being disloyal to the United States with his near-treasonous policy. He has guaranteed that I — as a Republican voter — will never support him for any other elected office.

Advertisement

Mr. Youngkin should read some U.S. history and put the nation’s interests ahead of his own.

James R. Kunder, Alexandria

The deployment of Virginia National Guard troops to block the movement of fentanyl is purely political and patently absurd. It also is ineffective. This illegal drug typically arrives in U.S. ports or by tractor-trailers.

Youngkin seeks attention and accolades as a potential Republican candidate for president. The use of the Guard for political purposes blemishes its reputation. Its members and their families can easily discern a useless political stunt. Time away from jobs and personal responsibilities is demeaned by Mr. Youngkin’s ambition.

The expenditure of $3.1 million in state funds sends a message to Virginia taxpayers: The governor errantly believes this money is better spent on a highly questionable political stunt than critical state needs. It is governmental hubris at its worst.

Getting deployments federally approved and funded means benefits and protections are greater for the citizen-soldiers and their families. That matters not to a governor who hopes to embellish his public image. I pity the troops misused as political pawns.

Howard Freedlander, Annapolis

GiftOutline Gift Article