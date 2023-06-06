Humor columnist Alexandra Petri is online every Tuesday for a reader Q&A where she’ll offer a lighter take on the news of the day. Submit your question or comment below. The live discussion will start on this page at 11 a.m. Eastern.
Follow Alexandra Petri on Twitter here.
Reader Q&As with columnists
Recent Q&As:
- With Erik Wemple: What’s next for Fox News?
- With David Ignatius: How the world order will be affected if Russia prevails?
- With Alexandra Petri: Where should you store your money?
- With Eugene Robinson: Why do Republicans think they can go around Trump?
- With Jennifer Rubin: How would Trump and DeSantis fare in a debate?
- With Perry Bacon Jr.: Are Democrats not sold on Biden?
Submit a question:
- David Ignatius and Marc Thiessen (Monday, June 5 at 12 p.m. ET)
- Erik Wemple (Mondays once a month at 12 p.m. ET)
- Alexandra Petri (Tuesdays at 11 a.m. ET)
- Eugene Robinson (Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET)
- Jennifer Rubin (Wednesdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Perry Bacon Jr. (Thursdays at 12 p.m. ET)
- Max Boot (Friday, June 2 at 12 p.m. ET)
See all Washington Post Reader Q&As
Having a technical issue with a Q&A? Email livechatsupport@washpost.com.