In his May 31 op-ed, “ Even on abortion, our politics aren’t as bitter as they appear ,” Gary Abernathy articulated a facially evenhanded discussion of the abortion issue. However, when asked to sign a petition to address abortion at the state constitutional level, he respectfully demurred despite his “respect [for] the process.”

Ohio — where Mr. Abernathy served as a GOP operative and newspaper publisher — voted 56 percent to 44 percent in favor of Republican congressional candidates in 2022, and yet Republicans garnered 10 of its 15 seats. The Republican-supermajority Ohio state Senate and House of Representatives similarly do not reflect the popular vote. Though Mr. Abernathy stated that he is a “believer in representative democracy,” such belief is well-founded only if the legislative branch is elected in an aboveboard manner free of political gerrymandering, without one party having its finger on the scale. The gerrymandered Ohio state legislature will thwart the will of a majority of its constituents; hence, Mr. Abernathy’s otherwise admirable conclusion that “that’s how it should work — peacefully, respectfully and democratically” was intellectually dishonest.