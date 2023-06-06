The May 31 Metro article on the Capital Jewish Museum’s scheduled June 9 opening, “ New museum tells complex narrative of D.C. area’s Jews ,” presented what is indeed a “complex story” of the Jewish presence in the D.C. area for well more than a century.

If you’ll indulge the addition of a smallish — but quite pointed — footnote to that saga, consider the experience of this writer and his family. My parents, brother and I — German Jewish refugees — arrived here from the Netherlands in 1940, just a couple of weeks before that country’s capitulation to the German invasion. But because our German-issued passport did not distinguish between holders fleeing oppression and those possibly bent on spookiness, once America entered the war, we were officially designated as “enemy aliens” — a label that required frequent and tiresome clarification.